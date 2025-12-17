Georgia Tech's 2026 ACC Opponents Have Been Finalized

If you thought that the ACC was a mess in 2025, the way they have their schedule set up for next season could cause even more chaos.

Yesterday, the ACC officially announced the conference opponents for the 2026 season, with 12 schools playing a nine-game conference schedule and five teams playing an eight game conference schedule.

So who are Georgia Tech's opponents for next season?

Georgia Tech will continue to play an eight-game ACC schedule in 2026, with home games against Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Wake Forest and road contests at Clemson, Pitt, Stanford and Virginia Tech. These opponents remain unchanged from the schedule model that was announced in 2023 to accommodate Cal’s, SMU’s and Stanford’s additions to the ACC.

The Yellow Jackets will play a total of 11 Power Four conference opponents in 2026, with highly anticipated home tilts against Colorado and Tennessee and their traditional regular-season finale at archrival Georgia.

Georgia Tech, Clemson, Boston College, Florida State and North Carolina will keep an eight-game ACC schedule in 2026, while Cal, Duke, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), NC State, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest move to a nine-game conference slate.

Tech’s full 2026 schedule includes:

Home – Colorado (Sept. 5), Tennessee (Sept. 12), Mercer (Sept. 19), Boston College (TBA), Duke (TBA), Louisville (TBA), Wake Forest (TBA)

Away – Georgia (Nov. 28), Clemson (TBA), Pitt (TBA), Stanford (TBA), Virginia Tech (TBA)

The ACC will unveil the full 2026 football schedule, including all game dates, in late January.

Another Successful Season On The Way?

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key calls a timeout against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech football’s most successful regular season in more than a decade extends far beyond the playing field, as a wide range data reflects the growth and impact of the Yellow Jackets’ football program, locally, nationally and worldwide.

ATTENDANCE

286,161 fans attended Georgia Tech football’s six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field this season. The average attendance of 47,694 was the Yellow Jackets’ highest at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2015 and represented a 24.8% increase over 2024.

Georgia Tech sold out its final two games of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium (Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse and Nov. 22 vs. Pitt), which marked the first time since 2015 that the Jackets sold out multiple home games in a season. Tech also drew 50,000-plus fans for its final three games of the year at Bobby Dodd (Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech, Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse and Nov. 22 vs. Pitt), which was the first time since 2011 that the Yellow Jackets played in front of three-straight home crowds of 50,000.

Student attendance was also at an all-time high in 2025, as Tech sold out its allotment of 7,000 student season tickets, shattering the previous record of 5,939 student season tickets sold in 2024. 12,000 Georgia Tech students attended the Oct. 25 homecoming game vs. Syracuse, which was a school record for single-game student attendance.

A standing-room-only crowd of 73,729 was in attendance for Georgia Tech’s home game versus Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the second-largest crowd to ever see the Yellow Jackets play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, behind only the 75,107 that were in attendance for the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game versus Tennessee in only the second college football game ever played at the stadium.

TV VIEWERSHIP

More than 25 million viewers (25,113,822) tuned in live to watch Georgia Tech football during nine Nielsen-rated broadcasts during the 2025 regular season. The average viewership of 2.79 million ranks 19th nationally, up 34 spots from just two seasons ago, when the Yellow Jackets ranked 53rd nationally with 1.31 viewers over seven Nielsen-rated broadcasts during the 2023 regular season.

In seven games on ABC and ESPN, Georgia Tech averaged 3,437,832 viewers per game.

An average of 8.7 million viewers tuned in for the Yellow Jackets’ regular-season finale against Georgia, which was the largest TV audience in the history of the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry, surpassing the average of 8.5 million viewers that watched last season’s eight-overtime battle between the Jackets and Bulldogs. The 8.7 million viewers for GT-UGA also made it the 15th most-watched college football game of the 2025 regular season and the 11th most-watched since Week 1.

