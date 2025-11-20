Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Saturday's Game vs Pittsburgh
Arguably the biggest game in the ACC this season is taking place this Saturday in Atlanta as No. 16 Georgia Tech is hosting Pittsburgh and a berth in the ACC Championship game is on the line for the Yellow Jackets. With a win, they punch their ticket to Charlotte and be one game away from the college football playoff.
Ahead of the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech has revealed their uniform combination that they will trotting out on Saturday night.
One of the biggest Georgia Tech games in recent memory is going to be a sellout. The Yellow Jackets announced today that it will be a sellout on Saturday night.
The sellout is Georgia Tech’s second-straight to close the season at Bobby Dodd, marking the first time since 2015 that Tech has had multiple sellouts in a season. It will also give the Yellow Jackets three-consecutive crowds of 50,000-plus for the first time since 2011.
Saturday’s capacity crowd of 51,913 will raise Georgia Tech’s average attendance in 2025 to 47,610, which will be the Yellow Jackets’ highest since they averaged 50,707 fans per game in ’15.
Kickoff for Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown between the Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) and Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. With a win, Georgia Tech would clinch its first ACC title game berth since 2014.
Big Opportunity
In addition to the potential ACCCG berth and remaining in contention for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, the Yellow Jackets are looking to close out a second-straight undefeated slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium with a win over Pitt. The Jackets have won 10-straight games at Bobby Dodd, but haven’t had back-to-back undefeated seasons at its venerable home since 1952-53 (when it was still known as Grant Field).
Saturday’s game is also Georgia Tech’s Senior Day, as it will honor its 26 seniors – including Heisman Trophy candidate Haynes King – prior to kickoff, Military Appreciation Day and the 25th anniversary of the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive.
Despite poor play on the defensive side of the football, Georgia Tech finds itself one win away from getting to Charlotte to play for the ACC Championship. After the win against Boston College, head coach Brent Key acknowledged the magnitude of the game next Saturday:
"Yeah, it's a home game for us, so I would expect to be a really good atmosphere. We love playing at home. You love the fans. I can't wait to see the fans and the students and everyone there. But I did do one thing different in the locker room just told the team I said I'm not waiting until tomorrow, I'm not waiting until tomorrow to talk, so maybe I did change the routine a little bit right I told them I said one week from now, right, we're in a play-in in all right, so from this moment forward everything is geared towards us playing the best football we can possibly play as a football team next Saturday so we're not waiting, there ain't no sit around 24 hour rule."
This is shaping up to be the biggest game of the Brent Key era, and there is a lot on the line Saturday. Will Georgia Tech rise to the challenge and defeat the Panthers?