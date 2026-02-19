Former Georgia Tech DB's Coach Cory Peoples Reportedly Lands New Job With Group Of Five Program

After being let go earlier this offseason, former Georgia Tech safeties/DB's coach Cory Peoples has reportedly landed at a school. According to CBS Sports reported Matt Zenitz, Peoples is going to be the defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Liberty.

Liberty is hiring Cory Peoples as a defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator, a source tells @CBSSports.



The former South Carolina and NFL defensive back worked at Georgia Tech the last two seasons and helped the team finish 9-4 last season. pic.twitter.com/jiQRy6Fken — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 19, 2026



Cory Peoples, a veteran coach with deep ties to the state of Georgia, is in his second season as defensive backs coach at Georgia Tech.

In Peoples’ first season at Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets finished sixth in the ACC in passing defense (220.7 ypg), which was tied for their second-best showing in 12 seasons. Peoples’ secondary also played a big role in the Jackets ranking sixth in the ACC in rushing defense (122.2 ypg), as five of the team’s top seven tacklers were defensive backs.

Peoples came to Tech from nearby Georgia State, where he spent four seasons, first as the Panthers’ cornerbacks coach for two seasons (2020-21) before being elevated to secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator for his final two campaigns (2022-23). Prior to his four seasons at Georgia State, Peoples spent one season as the cornerbacks coach at Georgia Southern (2018), a season as defensive coordinator at Albany State (2017), a season as defensive backs coach at South Carolina State (2016), two seasons as defensive backs coach at Charleston Southern (2014-15), a season as defensive backs coach at St. Augustine’s (2013) and four seasons coaching defensive backs, special teams and serving as recruiting coordinator at Clark Atlanta (2009-12).

As a player, Peoples helped Georgia Military College win the 2001 National Junior College Athletic Association national championship in 2001 before transferring to South Carolina in 2003, where he earned two letters as a defensive back. He signed with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and spent parts of three seasons with the team. He also played professionally in NFL Europe (Amsterdam Admirals – 2006) and the Canadian Football League (Toronto Argonauts – 2007-09).

In the secondary, Georgia Tech hired former Florida co-defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri as the new safeties coach and Kobie Jones is entering his second season coaching the cornerbacks.

Sunseri, a two-time national champion with Alabama as a safety in 2011 and 2012, served as the safeties coach at Washington during the 2024 season after spending the previous four years on the coaching staff of the New England Patriots. In 2024 at Washington, Sunseri helped the Huskies to an appearance in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The team was fifth nationally in passing yards allowed per game at 166.8 and was eighth in pass efficiency defense at 110.51.Prior to Washington, Sunseri spent four seasons on staff with the New England Patriots, starting as a defensive assistant in 2020 before coaching the running backs for the next three seasons.

More Georgia Tech Football News: