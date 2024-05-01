Georgia Tech Running Back Dontae Smith Earns Rookie Mini Camp Invite From The New York Giants
After not being drafted last weekend in the 2024 NFL Draft, Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith earned an invite to the New York Giants rookie mini camp.
Smith had a long career at Georgia Tech and finished with 1, 663 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career, with his highest total coming last year when he ran for 504 yards. Smith has big play ability and showcased it against North Carolina this past season in what might be considered the best game of his career. The Yellow Jackets upset North Carolina and ran for over 300 yards, including getting 178 from Smith, who was carrying the team late
Smith also went on to have good games vs Virginia (75 yards), Georgia (68 yards), and UCF (65 yards) to close out the season. He was the perfect complementary back to Jamal Haynes and was a terrific leader for the team
During Georgia Tech's pro day, Smith put up impressive numbers. He had a long jump of 10 feet, 11 inches, and ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash. Smith has big play ability, and speed, and is a capable receiver out of the backfield.
2023 (Redshirt Senior):Saw action in 10-of-12 regular-season games, including one start in the season opener vs. Louisville (Sept. 1) … Ranks third on the team (second among running backs) with 439 rushing yards, 84 carries and a 5.2-yards-per-carry average … Also caught eight passes for 85 yards and a score … Is tied for third on the team with three rushing touchdowns and fourth on the squad with four total touchdowns … After rushing for 50 yards on 12 carries over the first two games of the season, sustained an injury that caused him to miss the Sept. 16 contest at No. 17 Ole Miss, then had just two touches over the following four games after returning to action … Returned to the spotlight in a big way against No. 17 North Carolina (Oct. 28), setting career highs with 178 yards on 22 carries (8.1 avg.) in a 46-42 win … 140 of his 178 rushing yards against UNC came in the fourth quarter, including a career-long 70-yard touchdown run, as the Yellow Jackets ran for 246 yards as a team and overcame a 35-24 deficit in the final quarter of the 46-42 triumph … Had 113 yards from scrimmage (78 rushing, 35 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in 45-17 victory at Virginia (Nov. 4) … Caught two passes for 30 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown, and ran for 16 yards at Clemson (Nov. 11) … Ran 15 times for 68 yards against No. 1 Georgia (Nov. 25) … Beginning with the UNC game, has totaled 447 yards from scrimmage (378 rushing, 69 receiving) and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) over the last five games.
2022 (Redshirt Junior):Appeared in all 12 games and made four starts at running back … Ran for 420 yards on 87 carries (both career highs), good for a team-best 4.8 yards per carry … Became the 51stplayer in Georgia Tech history to rush for 1,000 yards in a career when he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark at Virginia Tech (Nov. 5) … Finished the season with 1,159 career yards, good for 46thin school history … Had a career-high five rushing touchdowns, giving him 12 touchdowns on just 208 career carries, good for one score every 17.3 carries … Finished the season with 1,159 career yards, which ranks 47thin school history … Also caught 19 passes for 125 yards, shattering his previous career highs of seven receptions (2021) and 52 receiving yards (2020) … Had a breakout performance in Tech’s second game of the season vs. Western Carolina (Sept. 10) with 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns – both career highs – on just 11 carries in the Yellow Jackets’ 35-17 win … Became the first Georgia Tech running back to rush for at least 100 yards and three touchdowns in a game since Synjyn Days ran for 171 yards and three scores versus No. 8 Mississippi State in the 2014 Orange Bowl … Was one of only seven NCAA Division I FBS players to rush for at least 100 yards and three touchdowns on fewer than 11 carries in 2022 … Amassed a career-best 107 all-purpose yards with 85 rushing yards on nine carries (season-high 9.4 avg.), including a 29-yard touchdown run, and three receptions for 22 yards in heart-stopping 28-27 win at Virginia Tech (Nov. 5) … Caught two passes for 32 yards and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in 21-17 win at No. 13 North Carolina (Nov. 19) … Had a career-high four receptions for 28 yards in season finale at No. 1 Georgia (Nov. 26).
2021 (Redshirt Sophomore): Appeared in all 12 games … Ran for 378 yards on just 68 carries, good for a team-best 5.6 yards per rush … Also caught seven passes for 33 yards … Ran for four touchdowns, upping his career total to seven touchdowns on just 121 rushes, good for a touchdown every 17.3 carries … Scored a touchdown on his first carry of the season, a 15-yard scoring run versus Northern Illinois (Sept. 4) … Scored his second touchdown of the year from 10 yards out and ran for a career-best 82 yards on just eight carries (10.3 avg.) vs. Kennesaw State (Sept. 11) … Averaged eight yards per carry (three carries for 24 yards) against No. 6 Clemson’s vaunted defense (Sept. 18) … Ran nine times for 43 yards and a 3-yard score against Pitt (Oct. 2) … Scored fourth touchdown of the season on a 3-yard run at Virginia (Oct. 23) … Averaged seven yards per carry (four rushes for 28 yards) against Boston College (Nov. 13) … Had a career-high 11 carries for 59 yards (5.4 avg.) in season finale against No. 1 Georgia (Nov. 27).
2020 (Redshirt Sophomore – “Covid Year” – year of eligibility retained): Enjoyed a breakout season as a third-year sophomore … Appeared in all 10 games … Ranked fourth on the team with 296 rushing yards on just 43 carries, good for a team-best 6.9 yards per rush (min. 5 attempts) … Also caught six passes for 52 yards and led Tech with 10 kickoff returns (176 yards) … Was also a mainstay on special teams and finished the year with two tackles … Caught two passes for 32 yards and rushed once for 9 yards in season-opening win at Florida State (Sept. 12) … Rushed eight times for a career-high 75 yards (including a 30-yard gain) at Syracuse (Sept. 26) … Scored first-career touchdown on a 12-yard run in win over Louisville (Oct. 9) … Ran five times for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns (36 and 22 yards) in win over Duke (Nov. 28) … 36-yard TD run against Duke was a season-long … Had a season-high nine carries for 43 yards at NC State (Dec. 5).
2019 (Redshirt Freshman): Appeared in eight games as a reserve running back … Finished the season with 10 carries for 62 yards and two receptions for 13 yards … Also returned six kicks for 138 yards … Totaled 216 all-purpose yards on the year … Hauled in his first-career reception against South Florida (Sept. 7), a 10-yard catch, while returning his first-career kick for 18 yards … Returned a kick for 27 yards against The Citadel (Sept. 14) … Recorded a career-high seven rushes for 35 yards, including a 17-yard carry in the third quarter at Temple (Sept. 28) … Took back three kicks for a career-best 77 yards, including a 31-yarder in the fourth quarter … Ran twice for 32 yards at Duke (Oct. 12), including a career-long 25-yard carry in the fourth quarter.
High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN,247Sports/ScoutandRivals… Ranked as the nation’s No. 20 all-purpose back by 247Sports/Scoutand the nation’s No. 39 running back by ESPN … 2017 Tennessee Region 4A co-MVP … One of three finalists for Tennessee’s 4A Mr. Football award as a senior … Three-time all-region honoree … Rushed for 4,269 yards and 45 touchdowns over final two prep seasons (2,065 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior in 2017, 2,204 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior in 2016) … Two-time team captain … Four-year letter winner… Selected to participate in the 2017 Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic … Coached by Jay Emmons.