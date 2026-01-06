Georgia Tech Adds Former Rice Punter Alex Bacchetta From The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech has landed a punter from Rice after Alex Bacchetta committed to the Yellow Jackets late Monday night.

Coming home to the 404 🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/K9K3CYnlsc — Alex Bacchetta (@AlexBacchetta) January 5, 2026

In 2025, with Rice, Bacchetta had 62 punts for an average of 45 yards per punt. He also has 12 punts that were downed in the 20-yard line. For his career, Bacchetta has 115 punts, a 43.3 average per punt, and 4,981 yards. He totaled 2,788 yards for the 2025 campaign. It was the best punting season of his career as he saw increases in his punts, punt average, his longest punt, and yards. He was a dependent part of the special teams for the Owls and key in pinning oppoents back in their own territory on points.

He instantly fills a vacancy at the punter position for the Yellow Jackets after they acquired Marshall Nichols from UNLV the season prior. Nichols follows the same theme of a player who played his high school football here in Georgia. Bacchetta starred at Westminster High School before going to Penn State and ending up at Rice. Georgia Tech got great returns from local product Nichols and hopes to do the same with Bacchetta.

Georgia Tech now has three commits for the 2026 transfer portal cycle. Bacchetta, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Jordan Walker. Here is a little bit more on the other two additions.

More on Walker:

“When you watch his tape, you see a relentless pass rusher who has good bend and torque coming off the edge. When he doesn’t get there, Walker does a great job of getting his hands up and batting down passes. Walker has a knack for those kinds of plays. Where he makes an immediate impact is his ability to tackle at a high level. Georgia Tech has struggled with its tackling, especially in the gaps and in the open space. He will be a player who can make up for this and be able to bring down opponents, which should help the Yellow Jackets issues.”

More on Mbakwe:

“If he does move to the secondary, that would be a great addition for Georgia Tech. The 5'11 190 LBS player has exceptional athleticism, and that is something the Yellow Jackets need on the back end. They are going to be losing Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelly at cornerback, not to mention experienced safeties like Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels.”

Georgia Tech has remained active in filling out its roster through the portal.

