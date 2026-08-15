Georgia Tech's Four Freshman Receivers Showing Early Flashes in Fall Camp

It is tough for true freshmen to play at any position, but Georgia Tech might need some of their young guys at the receiver spot to have a breakthrough this season. While these freshmen have never played in a college football game before, they have as many career catches against power four competition as most of Georgia Tech's receiver room does.

Jordan Allen is back for the Yellow Jackets, and he was one of the leading receivers on the team last season, but he is the only player who caught a pass for the team last season who is returning. There are a few players who are back at Georgia Tech who did not play last season; there are two new transfers, and then there are four true freshmen: Darnell Collins, Coi Jean-Noel, J.J. Winston, and Kentrell Davis.

It is the first fall camp for those four players, but they are making their presence felt, even if there is still a ways to go for them. On Friday, receivers coach Jafar Williams talked about the progression of the four players::

"Yeah, I mean, Darnell (Collins) has been showing up. And, you know, Kentrell (Davis) showed up a bunch as well. You know, Coi (Jean-Noel) has showed some things. And then JJ (Winston), you know, is better than he was in the spring. So, you know, I think it's. It's a slow process when you're dealing with guys who are first-year in the program and probably first year in college.

But I've been pleased with all of them. There are ups and downs mentally, and that's part of my job to make sure they try to stay consistent. I talk about how, no matter what happens, you're getting back to even. You may catch an 80-yard touchdown. You may drop a ball. I want you here. And that's the biggest thing is the mindset for young guys."

These freshmen receivers have the benefit of not only being coached up by Williams, but by former NFL All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. Getting to pick the brain of a player who was in the league just as recently as last season is a huge benefit for young players and Debron Gatling, one of the returners from last year's team, says they are taking full advantage of having Hopkins there:

You know, they spend extra time with Coach Hop, extra time with Coach Williams before practice. Doing their own walk-through on their self, like going over the script before practice. So I can say they're maturing. And that whole group, all them young guys, J.J., Coi, especially Coi, Coi have been flashing too. All them boys have been getting better. But I feel like they've been taking it more serious, like the meetings, walking through on their own, meeting on their own, you know, watching film. So they're starting to treat themselves like a pro and they're showing on the field and everybody's noticing also."

Today is going to be a big chance for the players to rise up the depth chart and make a case for early playing time. It is the first scrimmage of fall camp and there are less than three weeks until Georgia Tech faces Colorado to open their season.

Collins, Davis, Winston, and Jean-Noel have been impressive to start camp and I think that Collins and Jean-Noel have arguably been the most impressive of the two. Jean-Noel in particular is build similarly to Jordan Allen, with his quick twitch ability and speed. Collins, Winston, and Davis sport the size that Georgia Tech needs on the outside.

Georgia Tech's wide receiver room makes for a unique case for a true freshman wide receiver (or multiple) to make an impact,