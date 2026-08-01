Adding DeAndre Hopkins Is A Great High-Ceiling Hire for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech made an unexpected hire yesterday when they were able to bring in former NFL All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to its coaching staff. Hopkins is going to be the assistant wide receivers coach, helping Jafar Williams get the most out of what is an inexperienced group heading into the 2026 season.

“DeAndre is one of the greatest receivers of all-time, but his value to our program goes far beyond that,” Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said. “He has an exceptional knowledge of what we’re doing on offense due to his long relationship with George Godsey and strong familiarity with the ACC, but most importantly, he’s a leader of men that I’m very excited for our players to be around, on and off the field.”

No hire is ever guaranteed to work out and it would be silly to suggest so, but I think this is the kind of high-ceiling hire that can be very beneficial to a program.

Let's breakdown why.

Hopkins Impact

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is going to be Hopkins first coaching job at any level. He is fresh off a Hall of Fame worthy NFL career and while he is one of the best receivers to play at the highest level this century, that does not automatically mean that he is going to translate to be an impactful coach.

But I think there is a chance this is a home run hire for Georgia Tech, especially on the recruiting trail.

Jafar Williams was brought in from Vanderbilt for his ability to develop and recruit wide receivers and I think the recruiting trail is where Hopkins could make his biggest impact.

There is far more to recruiting than being well known, but having a familiar face like Hopkins, which resonate with high school prospects who know him as one of the best receivers in the NFL growing up.

Georgia Tech currently has three wide receivers committed in the 2027 class, three-star WR Bryan Porter, three-star WR Antwan Lockett, and three-star WR Kaden Howard. Will adding Hopkins to their coaching staff put them in play for any top wide receiver targets for this year's class? I would temper expectations as far as this upcoming recruiting class goes due to the Yellow Jackets already having 26 commits and a lot of 2027 prospects are already off the board, as summer is the time when a lot of commitments take place.

But 2028 and beyond, provided that he is still on the staff beyond this season, is where he could make a big difference.

I also think that Hopkins could be a great teacher for the current group of wide receivers, not to mention his familiarity with Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator George Godsey is going to be key to this staff. Hopkins was a great technician, had arguably the best hands in the league at the height of game, and was a big-play machine.

The biggest question on Georgia Tech's roster entering fall camp is wide receiver, mostly due to the inexperience of the position.

Jordan Allen is the only receiver who caught a pass on last year's team and is back for another season on The Flats. He is going to be among the top targets, if not the top target for new quarterback Alberto Mendoza this season.

Georgia Tech is hoping FCS transfer Isaiah Fuhrmann and Cal transfer Jaiven Plummer are ready to contribute, Debron Gatling, Chris Elko, Evan Haynes, and Cal Faulkner are back after not catching a pass last season, and then there are the four true freshmen who could see playing time: Darnell Collins, Kentrell Davis, Jeffar Jean-Noel, and J.J. Winston.

Whether it is on the field coaching or on the recruiting trail, I think this is a great high-ceiling hire for Brent Key to make and it will be something to follow this season.