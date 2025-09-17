Georgia Tech's Matchup With Clemson Draws Massive TV Audience

📈@ESPNCFB won the day in Week 3 & delivered 5 of the top 6 most-watched games



🏈@GeorgiaFootball-@Vol_Football: 12.6M viewers, peaking at nearly 16M

🏈ABC off to best 3-week start EVER: 7.8M avg. viewers

🏈CFB on ESPN nets having best 3-week start since '09: 3.1M avg. viewers pic.twitter.com/qAvWRePbpY