Why Justice Haynes Could Be A Sneaky Heisman Contender

It would take a lot to win the Heisman as a running back, with a quarterback winning the award four of the last five seasons. It would have to be a special player who captivates the country. Justice Hanyes exudes that ability and confidence. His ability to have explosive runs and only need a few touches to make a difference makes him a candidate who could be sneaky. Yes, he will have to share the carries with the backfield with other Georgia Tech players, but that will keep him fresh throughout the season.

Another reason that makes him sneaky is the teams the Yellow Jackets will play in 2026. Georgia Tech will face 11 Power 4 opponents with a number of big games against Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Clemson, Pittsburgh, and Georgia. All of these games are bites at the apple for Haynes to continue to show he can dominate against the ACC elite and best in the country. A lot of the games the Yellow Jackets played last year were in front of a national audience, and they delivered in ratings, being the second highest in viewership in the ACC, only behind national champion runner-up Miami.

His numbers are elite when you look at runs of over 10+ yards and yards after contact. Simply, Haynes doesn’t go down and has excellent contact balance, which gives the defense fits. The Yellow Jackets haven’t had that type of back in a long time. That is another reason why he can be a game changer and difference maker and a sneaky pick for Heisman.

“When you look at his numbers even deeper, he played at a high level per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Haynes finished with an 81.0 offensive grade and an 83.5 rushing grade. Haynes had 18 runs of over 10+ yards this season and 456 yards after contact.”

The final reason is that he is consistent. You don’t have to worry about him being up one game and down another. Haynes gives you the same thing day in and day out. When you look at his numbers last year, Haynes had five consecutive games with over 100 yards rushing. He also scored a touchdown in all but one game the entire season. When you see those kinds of numbers, you can’t help but be excited for what he can bring to the table and how consistent of a player he can be. Heisman is all about the difference you make for your team, impact, and consistency, all qualities that Haynes has.



