Georgia Tech's Young Offensive Linemen Continuing To Garner Praise Early In Their Careers
Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade has been giving praise during this fall camp as to how the young guys for the Yellow Jackets are coming along with the team. Georgia Tech had one of its best classes in the past decade in 2025, getting a number of blue-chip recruits. Headlining that class were former five-star Josh Petty and former four-star Peyton Joseph, who chose Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets also landed Jimmy Bryson, Kevin Peay, and Xavier Canales. Coach Wade has this to say about the group.
"You know what, very, very excited about that group. You know, I was talking to Coach last night. And you drive home at night, and they're going all the twos. And we're seeing all this stuff. And it's this, the Blitz period to third down, the team run, the goal line, the short yardage. And it's amazing kind of what they've done with Petty, and Peyton, and Jimmy, and Kevin Peay, they're all rolling in with the twos and the future by those kids,” said Wade.
“It's just we need, we won't, it's like we tell them every day. You've got to treat the practice out there like it's a game rep. Every rep matters, and that's the only way, but there's no secret sauce up front. Did you hit your landmark? Did you stay square in your set? Did you drive your feet? And then do you have that little instinct about you to finish? And that's how we're preaching right now."
Veteran offensive lineman Joe Fusile also chimed in on the young guys and specifically Peyton Joseph, and how he has been standing out.
“Peyton's doing a great job. He's one of those guys who's attentive in meetings. He works his butt off on the field. He wants to get better. He's working really hard to do so. I couldn't be more proud of the progress he's made already. And he's got a heck of a ceiling,” said Fusile.
A key theme from the practice yesterday is the competition at every offensive line spot and trying to find the best five to be on the field at the end of August. The young guys have continued to move along and are getting some run with the twos, learning from some of the veterans on the team like Rutledge and Fusile. If the young guys can keep coming along at the level they are, Georgia Tech could have a formidable offensive line for years to come.