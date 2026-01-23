Georgia Tech Sees Viewership Surge For 2025 Football Season

Georgia Tech is coming off one of its best seasons in a decade, going 9-4 in 2025. The Yellow Jackets were featured in a number of national games, like Clemson, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Colorado, BYU, and Georgia, to name a few.

The Yellow Jackets had nearly 34 million total viewers, which is an 36% increase over the Yellow Jackets total viewership in 2024. Those numbers are just behind the national champion runner-up, the Miami Hurricanes, in the ACC. Georgia Tech saw the numbers spike in the final two games against Georgia and BYU, where it had nearly 18 million views in those outings.

Most importantly for the Yellow Jackets it has been the consistency with the Ramblin Wreck finishing in the top 4 in the ACC each of the past three seasons, and the only ACC team to do so. With Georgia Tech taking a step forward each year, they have been more featured on prominent networks like ESPN. They have been winning marquee games like Florida State and Miami in 2024, Clemson and Duke in 2025. When you do that, more national media can talk about you and see not only what caliber of a team you are, but also as a program in general. Let’s take a look at what it all means to have these sorts of ratings.

So what does it all mean?

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key runs on the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It means that the Yellow Jackets have some staying power, and they are a team in the Brent Key era that is capturing the national spotlight. Under Coach Key, the Yellow Jackets have gone 7-6 twice and just went 9-4. His teams are exciting to watch with the brand of football they play, which is smash-mouth and physical on both sides of the ball. The Yellow Jackets also have a number of big plays that they are always able to hit in games. With players like Haynes King, who captured the nation’s eye, it is no surprise to see the Yellow Jackets being the second-most-watched team in 2025. Now, as Coach Key signed his extension this past offseason and ushered in a new era, can he capture the same top of viewership he did a season ago? There is no more King who graduated and ran out of eligibility. A vast majority of players hit the portal and followed former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Florida. A new coaching staff has also come in to replace coaches, and the Yellow Jackets schedule will be harder. Even with all of that, you have confidence that Coach Key and his staff will be prepared and ready to go when the 2026 season begins.

