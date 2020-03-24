All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech the Latest to Offer 2021 OT Diego Pounds

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech becomes the latest of many to offer 2021 3-star OT Diego Pounds.

"I'm pumped about it," Pounds said about his latest offer from the Yellow Jackets. "Coach (Brent) Key told me to call and then he offered me. He told me he loved my size, my tape, and my athletic ability to get out and move around in the space."

At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, it's easy to see why other programs such as LSU, Penn State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Miami have also offered Pounds in the past week. 

For Tech, Pounds' huge frame and ability to keep the pocket clean and create lanes would add to the Jackets' offensive line.    

"He (Key) told me I would fit his offense perfectly for all the schemes they run," Pounds said. 

In addition to Key, Pounds said he also hears from Georgia Tech safeties coach Nathan Burton every other day.   

With nearly 20 offers at hand, the offensive lineman out of Raleigh, NC (Millbrook) said he hears from most of the schools the same amount. 

Pounds said LSU, Oregon, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Miami, and Louisville are the only schools he has not visited with yet. That could change though once the indefinite recruiting dead period placed by the NCAA ends. 

Not disclosing his top schools at the moment, Pounds said he does not have a timeline or date set for a final decision. 

