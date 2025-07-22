Georgia Tech vs Clemson Will Be Featured On ACC Huddle During Week 3
Georgia Tech continues to be in the spotlight and got more good news on Tuesday at ACC Media Days when it was announced that it will be featured by ACC Huddle early in the 2025 season. Per ACC Network, ACC Huddle is set to be in attendance at one of the biggest games of the year in the ACC when Clemson travels to Georgia Tech during Week 3 of the football season.
Another sign of the respect that the Yellow Jackets are continuing to garner before the regular season begins on August 29th in Boulder, Colorado. The game against Clemson will be featured on ESPN’s first window on ABC at noon, a key window in the afternoon that starts the day of action for a triple header on the network.
The ACC Huddle is a signature football show that airs on ACC Network during the week and after college football action has concluded during the season. The show has been on air since 2019 and will be entering its seventh season.
This goes without saying, but the Tigers are the class of the ACC. If you want to find out if you are a contender or not, you schedule and play Clemson. Clemson has won eight of the last 10 ACC championships. They have one of the best rosters in the country and are led by All-ACC quarterback Cade Klubnik. The good thing for Georgia Tech is that the game will be at home, and Yellow Jacket faithful can come out and create a raucous atmosphere as they did a season ago against then No. 4 Miami. Clemson also will have freshman phenom Gideon Davidson to go with elite pass catchers Bryant Wesco, Antonio Williams, and TJ Moore. They will be led defensively by R.J. Mickens, Avieon Terrell, Sammy Brown, T.J. Parker, and Peter Woods. It is arguably the most talented roster that head coach Dabo Swinney has had as a head coach. It is also a big redemption for Haynes King, who struggled a few seasons ago in Death Valley, throwing four interceptions. King has improved drastically since that point and is one of the best in the ACC. He will now get a chance to avenge that loss in Week 3 of the season. If Georgia Tech wants to prove they are for real in 2025 and that they will be a contender, they have to win this game and send a statement. The entire country will be watching this game on ABC to see who comes out on top.