Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Yellow Jackets Official Injury Report For Saturday
Saturday is almost here and one of the biggest games of the weekend will be in Atlanta between Georgia Tech and Clemson. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to end their long losing streak to the Tigers, but ahead of Saturday's game, there were a few injury questions surronding Georgia Tech, particularly around QB Haynes King.
Injury Report For Saturday
During his Thursday press conference, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key confirmed that King is going to be available on Saturday, as will defensive back Rodney Shelley and defensive end AJ Hoffler. Defensive end Ronald Triplette is questionable while RB Trelain Maddox, RB Chad Alexander, DB D.J. Moore, and DB Savion Riely are all out.
Getting Shelley and Hoffler back could give the defense a boost against a Clemson team that has a lot of talent. The Tigers have not been clicking so far this season, but Cade Klubnik and that receiver group have a lot of explosive potential.
King is the leader of the team and having his leadership and ability on offense will be huge.
Georgia Tech's CFP chances
While it is only week three, a win over Clemson would be massive for Georgia Tech. It would be the first victory against the Tigers since 2014 and it would announce the Yellow Jackets as a legitimate contender in the ACC. If you are a legitimate contender in the ACC, then you are a contender for the College Football Playoff.
It is probably too early for playoff talk right now, but heading into week three, ESPN's Heather Dinich thinks the Yellow Jackets are the biggest playoff enigma in the ACC heading into the game against the Tigers:
"With Haynes King in the lineup, Georgia Tech is a tough team capable of building upon last year's seven-win season under coach Brent Key, but is this team capable of being more than a CFP spoiler? Remember, the Jackets beat Miami last year and pushed Georgia to eight overtimes -- in Athens. This year, they avoid Miami, Florida State and SMU. Even without King, who was sidelined on Saturday with a lower-body injury, the Jackets beat overmatched Gardner-Webb 59-12 and backup quarterback Aaron Philo got some meaningful reps.
The committee will learn more about both Clemson and Georgia Tech on Saturday when the Jackets host the Tigers -- a game ESPN's FPI gives Georgia Tech a 55.9% chance to win. If that happens, Georgia Tech should be favored in every remaining game -- except the regular-season finale against rival Georgia. And -- gasp -- if Georgia Tech is sitting there on Selection Day having played in the ACC title game and with a lone regular-season loss to Georgia, this "enigma" is suddenly a playoff contender. The Jackets would be a lock with the ACC title, and in high consideration as a two-loss runner-up."
When looking at the ACC picture right now, Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Louisville, and SMU are the other contending teams alongside the Yellow Jackets. Of that group, Georgia Tech only has to play the Tigers. Beating them and owning the tiebreaker over them while they also have to face FSU, Louisville, and SMU would give Georgia Tech a huge advantage.