Georgia Tech vs Colorado: CBS Sports Panel Unanimously Picks The Yellow Jackets To Beat The Buffaloes
Gametime is drawing near for Georgia Tech vs Colorado.
The Yellow Jackets are on the road tonight against Colorado in one of the big week one matchups. Both teams are hoping to land a win in the first week of the season and propel themselves into conference play with a strong start.
Will the Yellow Jackets get a win?
Georgia Tech is favored by the oddsmakers in this game and they are not the only ones who think that the Yellow Jackets are going to get a win tonight. A panel of nine CBS Sports analysts picked tonight's game, both against the spread and straight up, and all nine of them picked Georgia Tech to win and cover.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 4.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, and the over/under is set at 52.5. That is a small increase in Georgia Tech's favor, up front 3.5 earlier in the week, and the total has dropped from 54.5 to 52.5.
Two head coaches in year three
Both Brent Key and Deion Sanders are heading into year three and both coaches have done a good job in building back their respective programs. Sanders had Colorado in the conversation for the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff last season while Key has back-to-back bowl appearances for Georgia Tech in his first two seasons. Both coaches are going to go against each other for the first time and during his weekly press conference, Key talked about what it would be like going against Sanders on Friday night:
"Yeah, well, coaching against him is the same as coaching anyone else. You know, we're focused on what we have to do and what we have to go up there to be successful. But I think the time leading up to so it's probably the cool thing. It really is. When you grow up, an avid sports fan in the Southeast. And I was a huge football fan, a huge fan of baseball. And obviously, my team was the Braves growing up in Birmingham. So to see him be able to perform and play at both sports is such a high level. It was just the coolest thing because there were two guys then who were doing it. It was him and it was Bo Jackson. And those were the two guys that I wanted to be like when I grew up. So I obviously couldn't hit a curve ball and then went fast enough to play corner or running back. So here I am."
Georgia Tech is entering this season with hopes of being a factor in the ACC race, but they need to take care of business on the road first against an underrated Colorado team that will be looking to show they are Big 12 contenders.
Coverage of tonight's game begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
