Georgia Tech Fires Coach Damon Stoudamire Amid Continued Program Slide

Just three seasons into coach Damon Stoudamire’s tenure, Georgia Tech is moving on.

The Yellow Jackets are firing Stoudamire after an 11–20 campaign in 2026, according to a Sunday morning report from Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Stoudamire, 52, took over the Georgia Tech job before the 2024 season after a stint as a Celtics assistant. He brought five years of college head coaching experience to Atlanta, having led Pacific to a 71–77 record from 2017 to ’21.

Under his stewardship, the Yellow Jackets endured an up-and-down ’24 campaign. Georgia Tech lost to Massachusetts-Lowell and beat No. 7 Duke in an 18-day span, and later downed a top-five North Carolina team at home. Notre Dame then knocked the Yellow Jackets out in their first game of the ACC tournament.

Georgia Tech improved to .500 in ’25 and reached the NIT, where it lost by 17 to Jacksonville State at home in the first round. However, a dip in ’26 spelled the end for Stoudamire. The Yellow Jackets lost 12 straight to close the season, last winning at NC State on Jan. 17.

Stoudamire was an All-American guard at Arizona in 1995, and was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year for the Raptors a year after that.

