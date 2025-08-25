Georgia Tech vs Colorado: Three Biggest Storylines to Watch For In Friday's Game
Game week is officially here for Georgia Tech and they open their season with one of the biggest games in week one. The Yellow Jackets will face Colorado on the road and they will be looking to start their season 1-0, but it won't be easy. Colorado is coming off of a nine win season and return talented players on both sides of the ball, particularly along the lines of scrimmage. The Buffaloes are hoping to have another strong season under head coach Deion Sanders.
What are the biggest storylines heading into Friday's game?
1. Colorado's quarterbacks
While who starts for Colorado is an important question, will Georgia Tech just see one quarterback or will they see both Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis in this game? I lean towards the latter and in his press conference yesterday, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key said that Georgia Tech is preparing to face both quarterbacks:
"Again, first game of the season. You're always preparing for the unknowns. It goes back to what we do and what we do best, and becoming really good at that because there's times in a game where they could come out different offense, a different defense, a different structure, whatever. We got to have our base calls and whether it's two calls, three calls, that we know we can adjust, you know, first play of the game, if a helmet comes off, and the next, another quarterback comes in, you know, that could happen any game. So they're both really good players, both very talented players.
And I know, Kaidon had the, I think it's almost 7 ,000 career yards at Liberty. And we're very familiar with Juju, being a local guy, played for Joey King out at Carrollton, and he's been really on the scene around here for a lot of years. They're both really, really talented quarterbacks. When you go into a game like this, you expect both of them to be out there and playing. But at the end of the day, you gotta be able to line up and stop the run and defend the explosives and be able to get pressure and get to handle the football."
It will be interesting to see how Georgia Tech's defenses will adapt to facing two quarterbacks, if that is indeed what happens.
2. Line of scrimmage
Georgia Tech prides itself on winning on the line of scrimmage under Key and they are going to have to if they want to beat Colorado this weekend.
The biggest question I have about Georgia Tech heading into the season is their defensive line. They are going to be going against a very large offensive line, led by All-American candidate Jordan Seaton at left tackle. On the other side, Georgia Tech is breaking in some new starters on the offensive line and Colorado's defensive line is very experienced and they led the Big 12 in sacks last season.
Whoever wins the line of scrimmage usually wins the game in football and I don't think that is going to be any different on Friday night in Boulder.
3. Can Georgia Tech handle the expectations?
Look, Georgia Tech's season is not over by any means if they lose to Colorado and that is something that can happen. The Yellow Jackets are short favorites, but the Buffaloes have a good shot at winning.
While Deion Sanders team is usually the one getting the hype, the opposite is actually true in this game. Georgia Tech is not in their usual underdog role heading into the season, with many projecting them to be a contender in the ACC. If you go on the road and lose in week one as a favorite, some of the air might come out of the balloon.
Yesterday, Key talked about the expectations his team faces heading into the season:
"Well, hopefully they trust us. Hopefully, they trust what we're telling them every day. Like I said last week, one of the big things we wanted to make sure we went in and came out at camp was developing that trust between players and coaches and vice versa. Well, you can trust your players, and the players trust the coaches. You can come sit in a film session one day and think, I don't know what they're talking about outside, because we have a lot of work to do. But that's our job, is to give them the right information, to tell them the right things, to coach and teach them the right way. And look, I'd rather there be expectations than so, at the end of the day, it comes down to how you play on Friday this week, but on Saturday afternoons. So, we welcome them, but what our internal expectations are should always be higher than anything externally."
Again, the season is not over if Georgia Tech loses to the Buffaloes on Friday, but they have to show they can handle being a road favorite, something they have not always done under Brent Key.