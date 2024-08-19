Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Three Storylines to Watch This Saturday
Game week has finally arrived.
The 2024 College Football season is going to begin on Saturday when Georgia Tech and Florida State meet in Dublin, Ireland. It is going to be the first chance to see both teams in 2024 and there are plenty of things to be looking for. The Seminoles are looking to repeat as ACC Champions and start the season off on the right foot, while Georgia Tech is looking to play the role of spoiler. With nine starters back from one of the ACC's best offenses, the Yellow Jackets certainly have the firepower.
So what are the big storylines to watch this weekend?
3. Can Haynes King keep the turnovers down and improve his performance against top defenses?
Haynes King did a lot of good things for Georgia Tech last season. He led the conference in touchdowns but also led in interceptions with 16. Florida State is not the kind of opponent where you can have multiple turnovers and expect to win and King is going to have to be careful with the football. King is aggressive going down the field and can hurt the Seminoles defense with his legs, but he has to take care of the ball and not give FSU extra possessions.
Florida State is expected to have one of the ACC's and maybe the country's best defenses. The defensive line is deep with Patrick Payton, Marvin Jones Jr, Darrell Jackson, and Josh Farmer leading the way, DJ Lundy at linebacker, and one of the best cornerback duos in the ACC with Fentrell Cypress and Azareye'h Thomas. King played four top-24 defenses last year and here is how he performed:
1. vs Louisville: 19-32, 313 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
2. vs Miami: 12-25, 151 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions
3. vs Clemson: 13-31, 129 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions
4. vs Georgia: 11-20, 158 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions
Those numbers are not great, but King can improve them and show it on Saturday. While Georgia Tech likes to run the football (top rushing offense in the ACC), King is going to have to make plays against FSU. Can he take the next step?
2. Florida State's Passing Offense
I fully expect Florida State to have a run-centered approach vs Georgia Tech on Saturday (more on that later), but they are also going to have to make plays through the air. Last year, FSU had one of the best quarterbacks in the country with Jordan Travis and some dynamic weapons with Johnny Wilson, Keon Coleman, and Jaheim Bell. This year its different. Former Clemson/Oregon State starter D.J. Uiagalelei is taking over at quarterback and the receiver group is headlined by Alabama transfer Malik Benson, LSU transfer Jalen Brown, and veteran Ja'Khi Douglas. There is talent and speed, but not a lot of returning proudction in this receiver group. Uiagalelei is an inconsistent passer and Florida State does not have proven, go-to receivers. Will this be a huge issue on Saturday?
1. Georgia Tech's rushing defense vs Florida State's rushing attack
This game is going to have a lot of factors in it, but I think whoever wins this matchup might win the game. Georgia Tech had one of the worst defenses in the country, especially in stopping the run, and Mike Norvell teams are usually very strong on the ground. The Seminoles have a deep running back room and a strong offensive line and this could be their identity on offense this year.
Brent Key overhauled the defensive staff in the offseason and focused on improving via the transfer portal. Key has been very complimentary of their defensive line throughout fall camp and they should be better coached. Former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is running the Yellow Jackets' defense now and he did get a chance to face Florida State last year and FSU put up 420 yards of total offense.
In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense, and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
If Florida State is able to run the ball at will, it likely won't matter how their passing game looks. If Georgia Tech can have success on early downs and force Uigalelei into obvious passing situations, they can win the game.