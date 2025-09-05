Georgia Tech vs Gardner-Webb: Preview and Final Score Prediction
Gameday is nearly here.
Georgia Tech will face Gardner-Webb this Saturday and their goal is to be reach 2-0. After their thrilling win over Colorado, the Yellow Jackets are aiming to take care of business on Saturday and then get ready for their ACC opener against No. 8 Clemson.
So who wins this game?
Georgia Tech offense vs Gardner-Webb Defense
Georgia Tech's offense turned the ball over three times last game, but they still racked up over 300 yards on the ground and nearly 500 total yards. If they can limit their mistakes and not commit eight penalties, I have a hard time seeing Gardner-Webb getting many stops in this game.
Haynes King was not perfect, but he was dynamic on the ground and made some plays through the air as well. He finished the game 13-20 for 143 yards through the air and adding a career-high 156 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. If it were me, I would limit the exposure that King gets on the ground. Georgia Tech is going to need King to run in bigger games (next week for example) and they have enough talent to win comfortably without him running the ball much. When they can, it would be wise for Georgia Tech to not let King take so many hits.
The running game was dominant vs Colorado, racking up 320 yards on 47 carries and averaging nearly seven yards per carry. Jamal Haynes had 65 yards on 16 carries and newcomer Malachi Hosley had a solid debut, going for 47 yards on seven carries. Will we see other running backs get involved this week?
The passing game was not as good as it can be, but it is something that I am watching closely, whether Malik Rutherford plays or not. Eric Rivers flashed his dynamic potential last week by getting touches in a number of ways, while Bailey Stockton led the way with 48 yards on four catches. This group has talent and I expect them to flash in a major way on Saturday.
The offensive line led the way for a great game on the ground, but they had their inconsistencies. There were multiple poor snaps, penalties, and shaky pass protection. Gardner-Webb is a step down from Colorado in terms of talent, but Georgia Tech still needs to execute and take care of business up front.
Last week against Western Carolina, Gardner-Webb gave up 35 first half points, but they held the Catamounts to 10 points the rest of the way in the big comeback victory. WCU ran for 221 yards and 5.3 yards per carry, which should bode well for the running game for the Yellow Jackets.
The matchups favor the Yellow Jackets heavily, If they play clean football, they should dominate when they have the ball.
Georgia Tech Defense vs Gardner-Webb Offense
Georgia Tech's defense was not perfect, but they kept Georgia Tech in the game last Friday when the offense was turning the ball over. After allowing a touchdown on the first possession, the Yellow Jackets forced multiple three and outs and prevented Colorado from getting explosive plays.
While Georgia Tech only got one sack courtesy of Jordan van den Berg, the defensive line was solid. Akelo Stone finished with four tackles and young players such as Christian Garrett and Andre Fuller Jr were big parts of the rotation. Clemson transfer A.J. Hoffler did not play in the game against the Buffaloes, but has been back at practice this week, though his status is unknown.
Gardner-Webb put up huge offensive numbers last week vs Western Carolina and this is going to be another chance for the Yellow Jackets to face a dual threat quarterback.
The completion percentage won't wow you (12/30 for 263 yards), but Gardner-Webb quarterback Nate Hampton was a terror against Western Carolina. Hampton also ran the ball 28 times (!!) for 132 yards and four touchdowns. It is safe to say, Gardner-Webb is not afraid to run Hampton.
Hampton is not the only explosive runner on the offense though. Running back Quasean Holmes finished with a 71.6 grade on PFF (Pro Football Focus) and ran the ball 13 times for 116 yards. Carson Gresock ran the ball 11 times for 85 yards as well. As a team, Gardner-Webb ran the ball 57 times for 335 yards last week and Georgia Tech did give up 146 yards on the ground to Colorado last weekend. Colorado is more talented of course, the Runnin' Bulldogs are going to test Georgia Tech's run defense.
While they ran the ball nearly 60 times, Gardner-Webb created some explosive plays through the air. Chris Lofton caught only three passes, but had 102 yards and both Anthony Lowe and Caleb Borders had over 60 yards. If Georgia Tech gets lulled to sleep trying to stop the run, Gardner-Webb will try hitting some explosive plays with these guys.
Final Score
While Gardner-Webb could pose some challenges, especially if Georgia Tech is not focused and cleaned up their mistakes, I don't expect this game to be close. The Yellow Jackets should get what they want on offense and if the defense can stop the run and limit explosive plays, this should get out of hand quickly.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 48, Gardner-Webb 10