Georgia Tech vs Georgia Kickoff Time Announced for November 26th

The next installment of Clean, Old Fashioned Hate now has a kickoff time.

The Yellow Jackets will be facing the Bulldogs on November 26th at 12:00 p.m and the game will be broadcast on ESPN

Georgia Tech and Georgia are going to be playing their annual rivalry game in Athens and it will conclude the regular season for both teams. While they have a game against Kentucky on Saturday (the Bulldogs are three-touchdown favorites), it is likely that Georgia is going to be entering the game against the Yellow Jackets ranked No.1 in both the AP Poll and the college football playoff rankings.

Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since 2016

Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since 2016 and the past four matchups have not been close. The Yellow Jackets have been outscored in those games 180-35.

Unfortunately, Georgia Tech is going to be without freshman quarterback Zach Pyron for the rest of the season. Pyron had been playing well since taking over as the starter and without him, it will likely be Zach Gibson under center when the two rivals meet at the end of the season.

Georgia Tech is on the road this weekend at North Carolina. That game will kick off at 5:30 and can be seen on ESPN2.

