Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Staff Predictions For Saturday Night's Game
Gameday is almost here. After winning over in Ireland vs Florida State, Georgia Tech is coming back home to face a Georgia State team that is looking to start a new era with a huge upset win. The Panthers are playing their first game under new head coach Dell McGee and they would love nothing more than to get a win vs the Yellow Jackets on Saturday night.
After going 4-0 in our staff predictons last week, how does the Georgia Tech On SI Staff see Saturday night's game playing out?
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State Score Predictions
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 1-0 record this year: Georgia Tech 45-17
Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 1-0 record this year- Georgia Tech 42-21
Arvon Bacon (Writer), 1-0 record this year Georgia Tech 35-10
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's game:
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
• Analyst: Tom Luginbill
• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3 FM, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Georgia Tech -21.0; Over/under 55.5; Moneyline: Georgia Tech -1700, Georgia State +950
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.