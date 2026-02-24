Georgia Tech's Most Underrated Draft Prospect That Nobody Is Talking About

Jordan van den Berg has easily been the Yellow Jackets' best player over the past two years on the defensive side of the ball. He had had a number of big moments in his career with the Yellow Jackets, from forced fumbles against Miami to being a key piece in goal-line stands against eventual ACC champion Duke on the road. His performance against Duke was one of his best during the year.

“I thought JJ played well inside, and then I thought the pass rush was, it was, you know, much continued being much improved last two weeks we're making major steps and progress throughout,” said head coach Brent Key.

In that game, Van Den Berg finished with five tackles and a half-sack. He had at least four games with five or more tackles and a four-game stretch where he recorded 19 tackles. One of the reasons he is the most underrated is that he didn’t get invited to the national combine despite all he accomplished in just two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, and putting up really good numbers.

Van Den Berg is a two-time All-ACC selection. He earned second-team honors in 2024. He performed even better this season and earned first-team honors alongside NFL prospects like Rueban Bain Jr, Akheem Mesidor, and Peter Woods. Quite a list to make first-team honors alongside. Still, Van Den Berg doesn’t draw the recognition or acclaim he deserves. With his impressive grade at stopping the run and experience at the collegiate level, he can easily contribute to an NFL team. He is vastly underrated and not being mentioned as much as he should for all he accomplished at the collegiate level in the NFL circle. Van Den Berg is a hard worker and a difference maker who can be a player who flies under the radar but makes an impact early. He should be one who makes some noise.



