Georgia Tech vs VMI: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Three Matchup
Kickoff is almost here! Georgia Tech is back at home on a rainy day here in Atlanta and the Yellow Jackets will look to bounce back from their loss to Syracuse last week. They will face VMI today and Georgia Tech enters Saturday as a big favorite. You should never take any game for granted however and the Yellow Jackets should approach this game just like any other.
The Yellow Jackets still have one of the top offenses in the ACC and the country this season, but they need a bounce back performance after not being able to run the ball last week vs Syracuse. With weather potentially being a factor, you could see Georgia Tech lean on its run game vs the Keydets.
Jamal Haynes is one of the top backs in the ACC, but struggled last week against Syracuse, rushing for only 35 yards on 11 carries and scoring one touchdown. Against an overmatched opponent, I think Haynes could have a big day, but like King, I would not want to give Haynes a heavy workload with Louisville a week out.
VMI is going to be without starting quarterback Collin Shannon and will likely be leaning on a ground game led by running back Hunter Rice, who is having a strong season through two games. Rice has carried the ball 35 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns while averaging over seven yards per carry. I would expect Rice to get a lot of carries this afternoon.
As long as Georgia Tech does not turn the ball over and the weather does not play an overwhelming factor in the game, this should not be a close game. I am interested to see if Georgia Tech can get off to a fast start, play crisply and put the Syracuse performance behind them. If they do, this game should not be close.
Be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for live score updates, stats, and highlights from Atlanta!
1st Quarter