Georgia Tech vs VMI: Three VMI Defenders To Watch For in Saturdays Matchup
After a tough loss to Syracuse, Georgia Tech is back at home for a week three matchup vs VMI. Here are some Keydet defenders that could make a difference in the game tomorrow.
Players To Watch
1. LB Eric Rankin
Keydet defender Eric Rankin is one of the few leading tacklers from last season returning for the Keydets. In two games, Rankin has 12 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and 1 FF. The middle linebacker is a veteran in the VMI defensive position, so look for him to be around the ball all game, à la his near 100 tackle season last year with 93. Rankin's mission for the game will be to contain Tech's explosive rushing core of Jamal Haynes and Haynes King.
2. DB Kouri Crump
Kouri Crump has made an eye-opening impact for the Keydets, leading the defensive unit in total tackles with 22, and tied for a team-best 10 solo tackles. He also has one pass breakup. Being as young as he is, it will be interesting to see how he handles the variety of talented receivers the Yellow Jackets will throw at him. Going from quick twitch speedsters like Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr. to big body and veteran receivers like Chase Lane and tight end Avery Boyd may induce some on-the-job training for Crump.
3. DB Shamus Jones
Shamus Jones is second in tackles for VMI, with 17 total tackles and 1 forced fumble. With Haynes King currently playing the way that he is, Jones is going to play a crucial role in trying to contain the Yellow Jackets offense.
