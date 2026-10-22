Georgia Tech Week 8 Injury Report: Latest Updates Ahead of Boston College Matchup

Georgia Tech has had to deal with injuries this season in just about every game aside from the season opener against Colorado. A number of players have had to step up in their absence and as you might expect, there have been some ups and downs with that.

The Yellow Jackets are gearing up for homecoming this weekend and Boston College is coming to town. Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien is plenty familiar with Georgia Tech from his time as a coach on The Flats. Last season, Georgia Tech beat Boston College in a thrilling game and they will be trying to get a victory this weekend to move to 3-4.

Ahead of Saturday's game, the Yellow Jackets first availability report is out.

Out

RB Malachi Hosley

CB Daiquan White

DB Fenix Felton

DB Will Kiker

LB Kyle Efford

OL Markell Samuel

LT Ethan Mackenny

WR Kentrell Davis

DE A.J. Hoffler

DT Shymeik Jones

DT Landen Marshall

S Savion Riley

CB Jaedyn Terry

DE Noah Carter

Doutbtful

DT Tawfiq Thomas

Questionable

DE Jordan Walker

OL Josh Petty

Vincent-Carroll Jackson

How will these injuries affect the Yellow Jackets?

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) and defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) and defensive end Brayden Manley (11) before a play against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big addition to the injury report is Tawfiq Thomas. While Georgia Tech's defensive line and defense as a whole has been disappointing, Thomas has been very good and is currently the highest graded player on the defense among the defenders who have played at least 100 snaps. Pro Football Focus has Thomas with an 84.6 overall grade, including a 90.9 run defense grade. If he is unable to go, that would be a big loss for Georgia Tech.

With Thomas out, Georgia Tech is going to have to rely on a number of young players at the position, including Christian Garrett, Christian Speakman, and Amier Clarke.

One key player who is no longer on the injury report is running back Justice Haynes. Haynes missed last week's game vs Virginia Tech, but should be back as the starter, with Trelain Maddox as the primary backup.

Daiquan White is going to miss another game, but Savion Riley is back on the injury report and will miss the game vs Boston College. Expect either Chris Hewitt Jr or Kealan Jones to get the start beside Tae Harris.

Noah Carter is back on the injury report and the Yellow Jackets are going to miss him as a pass rusher.

Jordan Walker received a status upgrade, as he is now questionable. He has not played since the week two loss to Tennessee. Jordan Boyd is also off the injury report. Petty has yet to play this season, but is questionable once again.

It will be another missed game for Malachi Hosley, Markell Samuel, Ethan Mackenny, Kentrell Davis, A.J. Hoffler, Shymeik Jones, and Landen Marshall.

These are going to be tough injuries to overcome on Saturday, we will see how Georgia Tech plans to attack Boston College.