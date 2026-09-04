Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Week One Loss vs Colorado

Georgia Tech opened the season tonight against Colorado at home and fell 14-13 after Boo Carter blocked the field goal for the Buffaloes. Georgia Tech falls to 0-1 on the season. We take a look at what stood out and caught our eye from the performance at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

1.Offense has things to work on

There were a lot of penalties, and one series was so bad that the Yellow Jackets could have put points on the board before the break, but it was ultimately derailed by back-to-back false starts and led to an eventual punt. When the offense found a rhythm, sacks or penalties derailed drives. While there was some splash, it wasn’t consistent enough, and the Buffaloes exposed a myriad of issues. Georgia Tech was also just 5-11 on third downs in the game.

They gave up three sacks to Lamont Lester Jr alone. They moved the ball but weren't consistent enough. We knew it would take sotime for this offense to gel, but they definitely have a lot to fix me time for this offense to gel, but they definitely have a lot to fix come next week vs Tennessee.

2. Georgia Tech has a star in Tae Harris

He was easily the best player on the field on Thursday night for the Yellow Jackets. He had six tackles and set the tone early with his physicality. Harris also had a fumble returned for a touchdown that was ultimately taken away on a forward progress call.

It was a big moment in the game, and though it didn't count, it showed his potential and speed. Harris finished with eight tackles and proved he was one of the best players on defense for Georgia Tech. He is only a sophomore and has a chance to be special and one of the best at his position in the country

Tae Harris has been elite tonight. Already has seven tackles in the game. Has been everywhere tonight — Najeh Wilkins (@najehwilk) September 4, 2026

3. Rahkeem Smith, how do you do?

Smith ignited Georgia Tech with an electrifying 100-yard kickoff return to give the Yellow Jackets their first score of the game. It came at a critical time when the offense was struggling and couldn’t quite get it going in the first quarter. Immediately after a Micah Welch score, Smith came with a big-time kickoff return to get Bobby Dodd rocking.

It was his first touch as a Yellow Jacket, and he certainly didn’t disappoint. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown since Jahmyr Gibbs in 2021 against Boston College. It was the fifth 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in program history.

100-YD kick return TD!



Georgia Tech turned on the jets 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BHZYhm40l7 — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2026

4. Offensive line a work in progress

The offensive line has major work to do moving forward. It wasn’t the most dominant against the Colorado defensive front, and it was countered with physicality at the end of the first half. Both tackles were bulldozed, which led to a sack on Alberto Mendoza. Overall, the unit couldn’t quite open up enough gaps in the running game and wasn’t as dominant as we have come to know them to be.

Lamon Lester Jr single-handedly dominated this game with three sacks himself. It didn’t matter which tackle he went against. He beat them with physicality, bend, and a quick first step. It wasn’t a good night for the offensive line, which struggled to generate push and protect their franchise quarterback. There will definitely be changes, and they'll need improvements if they are going to be a team that reaches Charlotte.

5. The defense has improved

Yes, there will be things to work on, like the big holes that were opened up by the Colorado offensive line and some of the big plays giving up in the running game. However, overall, as a unit, they made the plays when they needed to.

Despite being on the field a good bit, they still rose to the occasion and didn’t let the Colorado offense get going. The secondary was also a lot better on Thursday night. Yes, there were drops by the Colorado wide receivers, but the longest catch was just 15 yards. They were sticky all night and made Julian Lewis have to throw some tightly contested passes to no avail. While it wasn't a phenomenal performance, this defense can make plays and win games for you. That was apparent on Thursday.

6. Special teams saved the day (Until the end)

We talked about the kickoff return for a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets earlier by Smith. They also had a critical field goal block with 7:35 left to prevent Colorado from tying p the game. The only knocks were an Aidan Birr missed field goal early in the game and a false start on a field-goal make. Overall, the special teams unit and special teams coordinator Tim Salem did a great job getting the team ready, and they were a big factor in this win. Special teams probably won’t have a performance like that every time out, but it is good to know they can play that way.