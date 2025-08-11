Georgia Tech Will Face Only Two Preseason Top 25 Teams, But Both Are In The Top Five
Georgia Tech was not included in the first AP Top 25 of the season, but they are going to face two teams that were at the top of the poll. Clemson was ranked No. 4 and Georgia was right behind them at No. 5. This is a reminder that even when Georgia Tech seemingly has a favorable schedule, they still face two of the best teams in the country.
How Georgia Tech does against both Clemson and Georgia might be very telling on how serious of a College Football Playoff threat this team is. The Tigers are the heavy favorites to win the ACC entering the season, and Georgia Tech has not beaten the Tigers since 2014. The Yellow Jackets were painfully close to ending their losing streak to Georgia last season, but lost in eight overtimes and have not beaten the Bulldogs since 2016. These are the two best teams on the schedule for Georgia Tech, but both games are in Atlanta (they will face Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium).
Despite the Yellow Jackets not being ranked in the initial AP Top 25, they have their fair share of believers that they can contend in the ACC and perhaps much more.
Is Georgia Tech A CFP Contender?
It is no secret that college football analyst Josh Pate, arguably the top voice in the sport, thinks Georgia Tech is going to be a good football team in 2025. He has named them a potential first time playoff team earlier in the offseason and on his show Sunday night, he was back with more praise for Brent Key's program, calling them a sleeper to make the college football playoff:
“The ACC is open. You got Clemson and what, Clemson and whomst, if you will? Well, Georgia Tech — they’re not a mystery to me,” Pate said. “If you look up and down the schedule here, question: where else are they a point-spread underdog? … Georgia Tech could be favored in ten of twelve, and the two that they’re not favored in are both in Atlanta. I like them a lot. … So, yeah, I couldn’t be any higher on them.”
On a much earlier episode of Josh Pate's College Football show, Pate was breaking down potential first-time playoff teams, and after talking about Texas A&M, he talked about why it could be Georgia Tech:
"You know another one that I have on my radar? I hinted at this earlier tonight but its Georgia Tech. I think Georgia Tech is a legitimate contender in the ACC. They have the 5th best odds in the ACC and I have already bet on them, I have backed this up with my own money. Haynes King is there again, they have excellent program identity, they are 26th in returning production and look at the schedule. They get Clemson at home early in the year and then they get Georgia late in the year. If they split those games? Look at the rest of it. None of those are gimmes because Georgia Tech talent roster is not going to be at the point where they could just roll the helmet out there on the field and think they are going to win a game, but they don't play Miami, they don't play Louisville, and they don't play SMU. If they were to get that Clemson game early, then everyone will start buying this, I am just trying to buy it before then. They could lose the Clemson game and still make it honestly if they just win out"
Georgia Tech will open their 2025 season on August 29th at Colorado.