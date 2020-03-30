All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech's ACC Championship Odds Revealed

Ashley Barnett

The sporting world might be at a complete and total standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't stopping gambling sites from setting odds on the tentatively-scheduled 2020 college football season. Sites like SportsBetting.ag are still very much alive and well, and have already set forth their preliminary odds for the 2020 ACC Championship.

It's no shock that the Clemson Tigers are the runaway favorite to win the ACC Championship. Dabo Swinney and Co. have won the conference five times in a row, winning two national titles in four appearances during that span while also returning Heisman candidates Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence.

What is surprising is that Georgia Tech is pegged with the lowest odds to win the ACC. Last season was the beginning of a rebuilding era for head coach Geoff Collins. Collins worked from the ground up to help transform a team that went from the triple-option to more of a spread pro-style offense. The defense transitioned as well from a 4-3, to 3-4, and back to a 4-2-5 scheme. Players and positions were being tested the past year. There were learning curves and challenges. However, the growing pains of the first year are behind the team and the Yellow Jackets are moving forward with the football program. 

This upcoming season, the Jackets return an abundance of talent and experience at the secondary and backfield. Georgia Tech also gains some added help to the offensive line and defensive line this year. 

The ACC Coastal is an open book. Miami is a team who ended their season with historic Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech - as well as a loss to Georgia Tech in overtime midway through the season. North Carolina was surprisingly ranked behind Miami with the third best odds to win the ACC Championship. On the one side, the Tar Heels have Mack Brown entering his second year as head coach who narrowly beat Clemson last season on a stuffed last minute two-point conversion. North Carolina also returns arguably the second best quarterback in the ACC in Sam Howell. However, should UNC be higher than Virginia - who won the Coastal last year - as well as Louisville who is on the rise? 

