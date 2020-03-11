Round-up: Georgia Tech's D-Line Talks Group Improvements

Throughout spring practice, Georgia Tech's defense has had many strong outings. The defensive line has deflected passes, recorded sacks, and have pressured the quarterbacks leading to multiple pick sixes.

On Saturday, Jackets linebacker David Curry boasted about what he's seen from the front four this spring.

"I'm a happy camper right now, let's just say that," Curry said. "Those guys, we've got something cooking in our D-line room. I'm happy and proud of them."

Heading into spring ball, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said the goal for the defensive front was to play with better hands. The improved hand techniques for the defensive line throughout spring has allowed for more power thus far.

In addition to playing with their hands more, defensive tackle Jahaziel Lee says the front four's hard work to control the line of scrimmage is visible.

"You can really see the strength and the gains that the guys have put in during spring training," Lee said. "It's affecting our play in a positive way. We're getting to the quarterback. We're strong. We're using our hands. We're more aggressive, we're physical. We're violent. That is the big thing."

For defensive end Antonneous Clayton, a grad-transfer from Florida, the quickness of the defensive line to jam up the offense has been impressive.

"Just the speed. Everybody's fast," Clayton said of his excitement around the front four. "Everybody's moving fast. The d-tackles, they're doing their job. The defensive ends are doing their jobs as well. I just like the overall speed we play at and being able to play off each other's game."

Defensive end Jordan Domineck says the defensive line has worked together, on and off the field, to improve the unit.

"Last year, we weren't attacking as much as we were on the ball. This year, we're coming off the ball, flying, able to run our stunts well," Domineck said. "The front four now are basically a family. We've come together. We're actually talking to each other more. And it's not just on the football field, it's outside of football too.... if we can make those connections off the field, then we can be able to trust each other and keep each other upright on the field."

