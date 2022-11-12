Georgia Tech's Four Turnovers Lead to A 35-14 Loss to Miami On Senior Day

It was senior day for Georgia Tech, as several Yellow Jackets were playing their last game in front of their fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech was going to be welcoming in Miami, which is fresh off of a blowout loss to Florida State.

Both Miami and Georgia Tech were going to be starting true freshmen in the game at quarterback. Zach Pyron was going to get the start for Georgia Tech and Jacurri Brown was going to get the start for Miami.

Here is the complete game summary from Georgia Tech vs Miami.

1st Quarter

Zach Pyron got the start again for Georgia Tech. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech won the toss and deferred to the second half, which meant Miami was going to get the ball first and see what Brown could do in his first start.

It was a good start for the Miami offense, which went 75 yards in 11 plays to get the first touchdown of the game. Brown was able to find Will Mallory for a touchdown after some strong running from Jaylan Knighton, who was starting today in place of Henry Parrish Jr. Miami went up 7-0 and had the early momentum.

Pyron and the Yellow Jackets got the ball and hoped to tie the game up. Georgia Tech was moving the ball well on the drive, but a questionable decision by Pyron led to Kam Kinchens picking the ball off and getting the ball back for Miami. It was one of the first really bad decisions by Pyron in the first couple of games he played.

Miami started its next drive backed up deep in its own territory and the Hurricanes got one first down, but Georgia Tech made a stop and forced a Miami punt.

The Yellow Jackets next drive got a great start with a run by Dontae Smith for 23 yards but stalled out afterward. It was another drive in which Georgia Tech got a big play to begin the drive, but was unable to capitalize off of it.

Miami started at their own seven-yard line on the next drive and that would lead to the end of the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Georgia Tech freshman Jamie Felix carries the ball in the second quarter against Miami Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Hurricanes marched 93 yards in 14 plays and Brown would find fellow freshman Jaleel Skinner for the touchdown to give Miami a 14-0 lead with 9:26 to go in the second quarter. It was a 14-play, 93-yard drive for Miami that ate up 7:31 of the game clock.

Georgia Tech needed a response to the long Miami drive but was unable to do so. Pyron had a 12-yard gain to start the drive, but Miami's defense got in the backfield to force a third and long. Pyron's pass was broken up by Kinchens and Georgia Tech had to give the ball back after only four plays.

Miami started its next drive on its own 35-yard line and had 7:25 left to add on to the score. Brown would gift Georgia Tech an intentional grounding call that moved the ball back and Georgia Tech would then force a punt. Miami downed the punt at the Georgia Tech one-yard line, so the Yellow Jackets would have to go 99 yards to try and cut the lead in half.

That is exactly what Pyron did for Georgia Tech. The offense moved the ball methodically down the field and Pyron would find McCollum for a touchdown. The drive took nearly the entire rest of the half.

It would be 14-7 Miami heading into halftime. Georgia Tech was outgained by Miami 215-161 and Miami led the time of possession 19:09 to 10:51. Pyron was 8-16 passing for 68 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Pyron did lead the team in rushing with 48 yards on six carries. Tech averaged 5.8 yards per carry while it was 5.5 for Miami.

3rd quarter

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key before the matchup with Miami Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech opened the third quarter with the ball at its own 25-yard line. It was a drive that went nowhere, as Pyron was off the mark on a couple of throws. The Yellow Jackets would give it back to Miami. A poor punt by David Shanahan and then a penalty gave Miami starting field position around midfield.

Miami did nothing with the great field position that it was given though. A three-and-out by the Hurricanes gave Georgia Tech the ball back and Pyron and the offense would take over at their own 25-yard line.

An unnecessary roughness penalty on Miami got the drive going in Georgia Tech's direction, but the offense would yet again go three and out. Pyron was off-target on throws on this drive.

Miami started the drive on its own sixteen but would move backward after a false start. Brown would find Ladson for a first down, but the Yellow Jackets' defense settled in after that. Zamri Walton came on a corner blitz to put pressure on Brown and force him to dump it off short of the first down marker. Another great punt from Miami punter Lou Hedley pinned Georgia Tech at its own nine-yard line.

Pyron found McCollum for a big catch and run for 42 yards to get the Yellow Jackets to midfield. Pyron then laid a big hit on Kinchens on a first down run and Georgia Tech was in business. Then, a poorly thrown pass on a trick play by Pyron resulted in an interception by Miami. It was Tyrique Stevenson who intercepted the pass.

The Hurricanes took over and after a few plays, the game would head into the final quarter with Georgia Tech trailing 14-7.

4th Quarter

Georgia Tech and Miami faced off at Bobby Dodd Stadium Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The game took a turn when Pyron injured his shoulder and had to leave the game. Backup quarterback Zach Gibson came into the game for Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets took over after another Miami punt.

This was Gibson's first action since the start of the Florida State game and it did not start off well. He tried going deep but was picked off by Kinchens.

Miami took over at midfield after the Yellow Jackets' third interception of the game. Brown would proceed to rush for 24 yards a couple of plays later before finding Breshard Smith for a first down and gain of 13 yards. Colbie Young would make a touchdown grab for Miami and just like that, the Hurricanes led 21-7 with just under eight minutes to go. With how the offense was playing and with Pyron out with an injury, it felt like the game was over.

Georgia Tech was faced with a fourth and short after Dontae Smith was stopped short on third down. Gibson's pass was incomplete and Miami would take over in a great field position.

Gibson would try to lead a drive down 28-7 after a touchdown run from Knighton, but it resulted in a 99-yard pick-six by Kinchens. That was the third interception of the game for Kinchens.

Miami then led 35-7.

To their credit, the team did not quit on the game just yet even though it was clearly over. Gibson led the team down the field and found Felix for the touchdown to make the game 35-14.

The offense had a disappointing game, even when Pyron was in the game. McCollum was the only reliable receiver and outside of some bursts here and there, the running game was poor.

Miami racked up nearly 10 tackles for loss against the Georgia Tech offense.

The defense gave up over 100 yards rushing to Knighton alone and Brown finished with 87. Miami's running game was consistent enough to win the game, especially with the turnovers from the Georgia Tech offense.

Georgia Tech will travel to North Carolina to face the Tar Heels next Saturday at 5:30. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Georgia State

No. 13 Georgia Tech comes up short against No. 5 Louisville

ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week 11

Georgia Tech Football: Three Hurricanes to know

Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Questions ahead of Miami game

Georgia Tech makes final three for 2023 cornerback target Nireek Sharpe

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Begins Season with win over Georgia State

Georgia Tech reveals the uniform combination for Miami game

Georgia Tech offers 2023 wide receiver prospect Tyler Brown

Georgia Tech vs Miami: Official Preview and Prediction