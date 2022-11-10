Georgia Tech vs Miami: Official Preview and Prediction

It will be senior day at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday and Georgia Tech is going to be welcoming the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. Both teams have identical records at 4-5 and both teams have quarterback questions entering the game.

Can Georgia Tech beat Miami on Senior Day? Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

For Georgia Tech, it will either be the return of Jeff Sims or another game for true freshman Zach Pyron. Pyron has been solid in the two games that he has played in the last two weeks but will be going against a Miami defense that is second in the ACC in sacks. If it is Sims, he could take advantage of a Miami defense that has struggled to contain running quarterbacks. Here is what Key said about the possibility of Sims playing this week:

"First, we have to be able to see if Jeff will be able to play. He is practicing, just like he practiced last week, but we will be able to make that decision when it gets closer to game time to see if he will have the ability to play a full football game."

Sims has not played a full game since the victory over Duke. Pyron has thrown for 451 yards and has four total touchdowns in the two games he has played.

The rushing offense is going to be facing an inconsistent Miami rush defense. Florida State ran all over the Hurricanes last week, but the Seminoles have a better rushing attack than Georgia Tech. Dontae Smith was the lead back last week, but Hassan Hall and true freshman Jamie Felix also saw carries. Smith had his best performance since the Western Carolina game and Georgia Tech might need a big game from him. I think Georgia Tech might try to attack the edges in the running game because Miami's corners are not a strong tackling group.

Dontae Smith had 85 yards on nine carries for Georgia Tech last week Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Miami's defense has been prone to giving up big plays in the passing game (look at the Middle Tennessee State game and last week vs Florida State), but Georgia Tech's passing game is at the bottom of the ACC. Pyron found some big plays last week to Nate McCollum and E.J. Jenkins and those guys are once again going to be counted on to help move the ball downfield against the Miami defense.

Once again, the offensive line is going to be in a big mismatch. There is going to be a bit of a switch-up this week on the line. Jordan Williams is going to be the starter at right guard and Jakiah Leftwich will be at right tackle. Miami has two guys in Akheem Mesidor and Leonard Taylor that can wreck this game up front. Taylor has been playing great as of late and keeping him out of the backfield is paramount.

Can Charlie Thomas have another big game this weekend? Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Miami is good at getting offenses behind the chains and that is not the place that Georgia Tech wants to be in. That is the number one thing the offense needs to accomplish this weekend.

This is a favorable matchup for the Georgia Tech defense. Miami is banged up on the offensive line and will miss guys like Zion Nelson and Jalen Rivers. D'Quan Douse had a monster game last week and will look to build on that performance while Keion White has the potential to have a big game on the edge.

The Miami rushing attack has been pretty poor this year, but it has been a weakness for Georgia Tech's defense. However, Georgia Tech's two worst performances came against Ole Miss and Florida State who have two far better rushing attacks than Miami.

One key element that Miami could bring this week is a rushing quarterback. If Tyler Van Dyke is unable to play, the Hurricanes might roll with freshman Jacurri Brown. Brown is still raw as a passer, but he is athletic and a powerful runner. Georgia Tech will have to be disciplined whenever Brown is in the game.

Miami's wide receiver group has not been good this year. Colbie Young and tight-end Will Mallory are the two biggest threats that Miami has in that group and Xavier Restrepo is worth keeping an eye on too.

How To Watch, Listen to, and Live Stream

Who: Georgia Tech vs Miami

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ACC Regional Sports Network (RSN)

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 136 or 194* / SiriusXM app 956

* dependent on the make of the subscriber’s vehicle

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Prediction

Georgia Tech will be looking for its first win over Miami since 2019 Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, there are some matchups that heavily favor Miami in this game. The Hurricanes have a good defensive line that could control this game and if Van Dyke plays in this game and is healthy, Miami's offense will be much improved I think.

However, I think one thing that can tilt this game in Georgia Tech's favor is that I think this game means more to them. Miami has been one of the most disappointing teams in the country and after getting embarrassed by their biggest rival last week in front of a loaded group of recruits, Miami might not bring the best energy to a road game.

The Yellow Jackets will be fired up to play in this game on senior day and win their last home game in Bobby Dodd for the season. If Van Dyke does not play, Miami's offense has been terrible, and has not scored a touchdown in the last two games. Georgia Tech's defense has played well against poor offenses this year and I think they limit the Hurricanes.

This game will be low scoring and I think the Yellow Jackets have the right momentum heading into this game. Yellow Jackets win the last home game of the year and send Miami to 4-6.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 17, Miami 14

