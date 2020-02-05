4 Star Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Signs With Georgia Tech

Geoff Collins has officially pulled off his greatest recruiting victory in his tenure as the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Months after declaring his commitment, 4* Class of 2020 RB Jahmyr Gibbs has officially signed his Letter of Intent to play on The Flats.

A running back out of Dalton, GA, Gibbs is a consensus top 10 RB, top 10 player in the state of Georgia, and top 100 prospect in the Class of 2020. With a 24/7 Sports composite of 0.9653, he is the the 5th highest rated recruit to ever put pen to paper with the Yellow Jackets (Calvin Johnson, Hobie Holiday, Brandon Sumner, Derrick Morgan).

Originally recruited by running backs coach Tashard Choice, Gibbs committed to Georgia Tech back on May 25th, 2019 back when he was a relative unknown in the recruiting world.

His final year at Dalton HS would change that. His recruitment exploded following a senior year in which he rushed for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns, and as a result was named a First Team SI All-American.

Schools such as Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and LSU made late pushes in an attempt to get him to flip, with Gibbs taking official visits with the latter two during the previous contact period. Ultimately, Gibbs decided to honor his commitment to the GT coaching staff and become a Yellow Jacket.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp