Bryce Gowdy's Death Ruled A Suicide

According to a report acquired by CNN, Class of 2020 Georgia Tech signee Bryce Gowdy's death has been ruled a suicide.

Gowdy was struck by a train around 4:00am on Monday morning and transported to Broward Country North Hospital, where he later died. The Broward County Medical Examiner's office listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries. According to a representative from Florida East Coast Railway, Gowdy jumped in front of the train.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing. Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members," Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. "On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

Gowdy was set to enroll early and join the Georgia Tech football team on January 6th, having completed all his high school coursework a semester early. He was a consensus 4* wide receiver, and a top 25 all-time GT recruit according to 24/7 Sports.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his family to cover funeral expenses.

