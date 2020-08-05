Grad Transfer Devin Cochran No Longer to Enroll At Georgia Tech

Wednesday marked Georgia Tech's first day of fall camp. Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, the preseason camp was met with unfortunate news. On Wednesday morning, head coach Geoff Collins announced that grad transfer offensive tackle Devin Cochran will no longer be enrolling on the Flats.

"Devin Cochran who signed with us will not be enrolling at Georgia Tech," Collins told media during a conference call on Wednesday. "We wish him the very best."

Collins did not state the reasoning behind Cochran's decision, but said he will give Cochran space should he want to release his own statement.

The news of Cochran's absence is a huge loss for Tech. It was anticipated that Cochran, as well as grad transfer lineman Ryan Johnson (Tennessee), would join forces with Zach Quinney and Jack DeFoor to help anchor the Jackets' offensive line for the 2020 season.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 320-pounds, Cochran committed to Tech in January as a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt. He performed very well at left tackle on a struggling Commodores' offensive line last season (he missed the first three games of the 2019 campaign due to injury, but started last nine). Throughout his three years in Nashville (2017-19), Cochran started 32 games for the 'Dores at both right and left tackle. His play and size drew plenty of attention from NFL scouts last year and he was expected to be a potential pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

During the first phase of summer conditioning and workouts, Cochran worked briefly with the Jackets. Aside from the workout activities, he was also finishing his degree at Vanderbilt over the summer.

Cochran was slated to play at left tackle this fall. With the graduation of Jared Southers, Tech had a vacant spot at tackle. In addition, the Jackets needed help at the tackle positions in 2019, and Cochran's experience and production was going to be a big boost on the line.

Other candidates at the tackle spot for the Jackets are junior Charlie Clark, freshmen Jordan Williams, Wing Green and Michael Rankins.

Earlier this summer, Cochran was named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC team. The Atlanta-area native was a three-star prospect coming out of Greater Atlanta Christian Academy (Norcross, GA) in 2016.

