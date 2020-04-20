All Yellow Jackets
Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Keith Brooking

Ashley Barnett

A native from Senoia, Georgia, Keith Brooking established himself as a hometown hero from high school up to his career in the pros. Brooking was a key fixture on the Georgia Tech defense at linebacker and finished as the Yellow Jackets' all-time leading tackler (467). In 1995 and 1996, he averaged 13.3 tackles per game and had the second-most tackles per game in the ACC with 13.4 per game. 

Brooking would remain in Georgia as the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Brooking contributed off the bench as a nickel linebacker and would help the Falcons reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Following his first pro season, with the exception of 2000 - Brooking missed majority of the season due to a foot sprain - he would become a major part of the defense throughout his tenure in Atlanta. 

A starter at middle linebacker, Brooking's breakout season came in 2001. On 957 total snaps, he led the Falcons with 167 tackles and tallied two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, nine passes defended and 3.5 sacks. He would be invited to his first Pro Bowl following his impressive campaign - the first Falcons player to appear in the all-star game since 1998.  

Brooking would go on to become a five-time Pro Bowler (2001-2005) and his 888 solo tackles are the third-most in Atlanta’s history. In 2002, he became one of five Falcons in franchise history to register 200 or more tackles in a season. In eight consecutive seasons (2001-2008), he posted at least 100 combined tackles. 

Becoming a free agent in 2009, Brooking would part ways with Atlanta and finish the duration of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos. He spent three years in Dallas, but competed with emerging linebacker Sean Lee throughout the 2011 season. The Cowboys did not re-sign the veteran linebacker. Brooking would spend his final NFL season with the Broncos in 2012 before retiring after the end of the season. 

