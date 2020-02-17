All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Georgia Tech Ranked 55th In 2020 Preseason ESPN FPI

Matthew McGavic

Despite a 3-9 record in 2019 for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, retaining the 2nd most production in FBS combined with signing the first Top 25 recruiting class since 2007 is starting to show promise and progress for next season. In the first edition of ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, the Yellow Jackets have landed at 55th on the list.

For context, Georgia Tech was ranked 82nd in FPI during the 2019 preseason, and plummeted all the way to 110th by season's end.

55th in the 2020 preseason FPI ranks as the 9th best in the ACC, and the 6th best in the Coastal Division. Unsurprisingly, the Clemson Tigers take the top spot in the conference with the #1 overall FPI in the land, with the North Carolina Tar Heels claiming the best in the Coastal at 18th.

Further highlighting how difficult of a schedule that Tech has in 2020, six teams that will face off against the Jackets in 2020 are in the FPI Top 25 (CU, ND, UGA, UNC, UCF, VT). Just like with the SP+ rankings, Georgia Tech has a higher FPI than just three of their opponents. The Duke Blue Devils are 64th, the Syracuse Orange are 72nd, and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are unranked due to being an FCS team.

Full ACC Divisional Standings By FPI

Atlantic
Coastal

Clemson (1st)

North Carolina (18th)

Florida State (23rd)

Virginia Tech (25th)

Louisville (35th)

Miami (37th)

NC State (59th)

Pitt (43rd)

Wake Forest (69th)

Virginia (47th)

Syracuse (72nd)

Georgia Tech (55th)

Boston College (78th)

Duke (64th)

FPI Rankings For 2020 Schedule

Opponent
FPI Ranking

Clemson Tigers 

1st

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

N/A

UCF Knights

21st

at North Carolina Tar Heels

18th

at Virginia Tech Hokies

25th

Virginia Cavaliers

47th

at Pitt Panthers

43rd

at Syracuse Orange

72nd

Duke Blue Devils

64th

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

9th

Miami Hurricanes

37th

at Georgia Bulldogs

10th

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 2 Preview: Georgia Southern & Ohio State

The Yellow Jackets continue the college baseball season with their first midweek game of their year and a weekend series against the reigning Big Ten Champions.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Suffer First Loss of 2020 Against St. John's

13 strikeouts and 3 errors contributed to Georgia Tech's first loss of 2020 on the diamond, falling 11-1 to St. John's.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest

The Yellow Jackets will be looking to build off the momentum against Louisville last week when they face the Demon Deacons on Wednesday. Here's what to watch for against Wake Forest.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/15/20 vs. Cincinnati

Georgia Tech defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats to move to 2-0 for the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Andy Archer Details First Appearance In Nearly Two Years

Redshirt junior RHP Andy Archer pitched for the first time since 2018, and was a crucial component in today's win over Cincinnati.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Hold Off Bearcats In Day 2 Of Atlanta Challenge

A four-spot in the fifth inning was among the offense for the Jackets that held off a furious late inning rally from Cincinnati.

Matthew McGavic

Three Freshmen Who Could See Early Playing Time In 2020

The Yellow Jackets just signed their highest rank recruiting class since 2007. Who among them could be the first to see the field when toe finally meets leather?

Matthew McGavic

Freshmen Impress On Opening Day

10 underclassmen saw the field on the Jackets' 2020 Opening Day, and their impact on the outcome was felt immediately.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/14/20 vs. Saint Peter's

Georgia Tech began the 2020 college baseball season with a 6-0 shutout over the Saint Peter's Peacocks.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Shut Out Peacocks On Opening Day

Georgia Tech kicks off the 2020 college baseball season with an Opening Day shutout of Saint Peter's.

Matthew McGavic