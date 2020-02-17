Georgia Tech Ranked 55th In 2020 Preseason ESPN FPI

Despite a 3-9 record in 2019 for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, retaining the 2nd most production in FBS combined with signing the first Top 25 recruiting class since 2007 is starting to show promise and progress for next season. In the first edition of ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, the Yellow Jackets have landed at 55th on the list.

For context, Georgia Tech was ranked 82nd in FPI during the 2019 preseason, and plummeted all the way to 110th by season's end.

55th in the 2020 preseason FPI ranks as the 9th best in the ACC, and the 6th best in the Coastal Division. Unsurprisingly, the Clemson Tigers take the top spot in the conference with the #1 overall FPI in the land, with the North Carolina Tar Heels claiming the best in the Coastal at 18th.

Further highlighting how difficult of a schedule that Tech has in 2020, six teams that will face off against the Jackets in 2020 are in the FPI Top 25 (CU, ND, UGA, UNC, UCF, VT). Just like with the SP+ rankings, Georgia Tech has a higher FPI than just three of their opponents. The Duke Blue Devils are 64th, the Syracuse Orange are 72nd, and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are unranked due to being an FCS team.

Full ACC Divisional Standings By FPI

Atlantic Coastal Clemson (1st) North Carolina (18th) Florida State (23rd) Virginia Tech (25th) Louisville (35th) Miami (37th) NC State (59th) Pitt (43rd) Wake Forest (69th) Virginia (47th) Syracuse (72nd) Georgia Tech (55th) Boston College (78th) Duke (64th)

FPI Rankings For 2020 Schedule

Opponent FPI Ranking Clemson Tigers 1st Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs N/A UCF Knights 21st at North Carolina Tar Heels 18th at Virginia Tech Hokies 25th Virginia Cavaliers 47th at Pitt Panthers 43rd at Syracuse Orange 72nd Duke Blue Devils 64th Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9th Miami Hurricanes 37th at Georgia Bulldogs 10th

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp