Georgia Tech Ranked 55th In 2020 Preseason ESPN FPI
Matthew McGavic
Despite a 3-9 record in 2019 for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, retaining the 2nd most production in FBS combined with signing the first Top 25 recruiting class since 2007 is starting to show promise and progress for next season. In the first edition of ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, the Yellow Jackets have landed at 55th on the list.
For context, Georgia Tech was ranked 82nd in FPI during the 2019 preseason, and plummeted all the way to 110th by season's end.
55th in the 2020 preseason FPI ranks as the 9th best in the ACC, and the 6th best in the Coastal Division. Unsurprisingly, the Clemson Tigers take the top spot in the conference with the #1 overall FPI in the land, with the North Carolina Tar Heels claiming the best in the Coastal at 18th.
Further highlighting how difficult of a schedule that Tech has in 2020, six teams that will face off against the Jackets in 2020 are in the FPI Top 25 (CU, ND, UGA, UNC, UCF, VT). Just like with the SP+ rankings, Georgia Tech has a higher FPI than just three of their opponents. The Duke Blue Devils are 64th, the Syracuse Orange are 72nd, and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are unranked due to being an FCS team.
Full ACC Divisional Standings By FPI
Atlantic
Coastal
Clemson (1st)
North Carolina (18th)
Florida State (23rd)
Virginia Tech (25th)
Louisville (35th)
Miami (37th)
NC State (59th)
Pitt (43rd)
Wake Forest (69th)
Virginia (47th)
Syracuse (72nd)
Georgia Tech (55th)
Boston College (78th)
Duke (64th)
FPI Rankings For 2020 Schedule
Opponent
FPI Ranking
Clemson Tigers
1st
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
N/A
UCF Knights
21st
at North Carolina Tar Heels
18th
at Virginia Tech Hokies
25th
Virginia Cavaliers
47th
at Pitt Panthers
43rd
at Syracuse Orange
72nd
Duke Blue Devils
64th
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
9th
Miami Hurricanes
37th
at Georgia Bulldogs
10th
