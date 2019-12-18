Live Updates: Early Signing Period 2019

The 2019 Early Signing Period is finally here! Between today and Friday, December 20th, Class of 2020 recruits have the option to preemptively sign with the schools to which they have committed to before the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Georgia Tech will be no exception, as they are expected to sign a majority of their 2020 class over the next few days. They are anticipating on signing their first top 25 class since 2007 when now head coach Geoff Collins was the director of player personnel and recruiting coordinator.

Follow this page throughout the next few days to receive live updates on who has signed & faxed in their National Letter of Intent to play for The Institute. as well as other related news.

NLI's can officially be signed and faxed starting at 7:00am.

QB Tucker Gleason is the first to make things official.

- Pro Style QB: 3*, 6'2", 208lbs (24/7)

Next up is defensive end Akelo Stone.

- Strong-Side DE: 3*, 6'2", 252lbs (24/7)

Defensive back Miles Brooks is the first 4* to make it official.

- Cornerback: 4*, 6'2", 183lbs (24/7):

Next up is defensive lineman Kyle Kennard.

- Weak-side Defensive End: 3*, 6'4", 201lbs (24/7):