GT Recruiting: Keeping Atlanta Players Home: Creekside High School

During the past several years, Atlanta proved to be one of the most heavily recruited cities in America. For Georgia Tech, resurrecting the program begins right at home, and the SouthSide will be a big part of that resurrection.

Getting those players to Georgia Tech might not be easy, but Georgia Tech is already putting in work to bring more talent to play at Bobby Dodd Stadium. It’s where the Yellow Jackets play, and it’s where recruits come to witness games and judge for themselves if Georgia Tech will be in their futures.

Too many of the best players left home during the past two decades for the Yellow Jackets to be the program they can be. That must change. That change began with the class of 2020. To build upon that success, the Georgia Tech coaching staff must continue to work hard.

Today presents a peek at some of the programs and players that Georgia Tech needs to land to start building a top-notch college football program.

SouthSide Prospects Helping GT Rebuild

One of the greater Atlanta area’s top prospect-producing programs would be Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside. It’s located just 30 minutes from Bobby Dodd Stadium, southwest of Atlanta. Creekside helped to jump start the Yellow Jackets 2020 class.

“GT is doing a great (job) keeping some of the talent in the city,” said Creekside Defensive Coordinator and Defensive backs coach Rance McCrary. “Both of my LB’s signed in the class of 2020, Tyson Meiguez and Khatavain Franks.”

Franks selected Georgia Tech over Louisville, Colorado, Pittsburgh, all programs that hit Atlanta hard. That’s a good sign. His teammate, Meiguez, proved to be much the same.

Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Duke, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee were spurned for Georgia Tech. As for what the Georgia Tech staff needs to keep doing, McCrary provided his thoughts about the subject.

“They must translate the recruiting and excitement about the new coaching staff and energy to the field.”

With Creekside being one of the traditional programs in Georgia, how are the Georgia Tech coaching staff members doing to keep communication lines open at Creekside High School?

“I have a great relationship with (Defensive Coordinator Andrew) Thacker, (Defensive Line Coach Larry) Knight, (Defensive Ends/Outside Linebackers Coach Marco) Coleman, and (Cornerbacks Coach/Defensive Special Teams Coach Jeff) Popovich. They always answer the phone. They are doing a great job with Creekside kids.”

Moving forward, Georgia Tech is continuing to push for Creekside prospects, beginning with the class of 2021.

“They offered my OL, Jordan Davis, both of my defensive backs, (class of 2022 cornerback) Dainsus Miller and (class of 2023 cornerback) Daiquan White.”

Of course Georgia Tech also contacts the head coach at Creekside, and he provided good information as well. Here’s what Creekside Head Coach Maurice Dixon had to say about Georgia Tech’s recruiting efforts.

“I think it’s a little different for me because I have two guys who signed with (Georgia) Tech last year. (Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff) Collins and his staff did a great job of making the south side a priority which other in-state powers don’t. They did a great job with Tyson and when they decided they want to get Khatavian too that buckled down and went hard to get him. Currently, I have 3 other guys on my team with tech offers Jordan Davis (OL), Dainsus, and Daiquan. If they keep the same energy that had with Tyson and Khatavian they will definitely have a shot.”

What’s Next?

Georgia Tech needs to keep grinding on the SouthSide. Creekside provides but a microcosm of the top talent along the southern edge of the city. Now, Georgia Tech needs to continue to build those relationships, Creekside among many other programs, and develop the recruiting pipeline up I-85 towards Bobby Dodd Stadium.

From a recent workout, here’s a look at a few videos from the class of 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 players from Creekside, Hapeville Charter, and Langston Hughes. Look for an in-depth article about Hapeville Charter and Langston Hughes later this week.

