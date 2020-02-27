All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Moved To Friday Night

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech football's Week 3 matchup with the UCF Knights has been moved to Friday, Sept. 18, one day prior to it's original scheduling of Saturday, Sept. 19, the school announced today. The move was made after ESPN approached the school about hosting the contest in primetime on one of their two flagship networks.

“We’re appreciative to ESPN for its desire to showcase Georgia Tech football and city of Atlanta in primetime,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Georgia Tech football under the lights and in the shadow of the Atlanta skyline is one of college football’s great settings, and we’re happy that our student-athletes and fans will have the opportunity to experience night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium twice in the first three weeks of the upcoming season.

The move was not made without some consideration though. Stansbury consulted with the Knights themselves, campus and community partners, with Geoff Collins also discussion the move with many local HS football coaches before the Jackets ultimately agreed to move up the game.

“We’re grateful for the support of the campus community for collaborating with us to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase the Institute,” Stansbury continued. “We’re also appreciative of the support of the many high school football coaches that Coach Collins reached out to before we accepted this opportunity. Friday night high school football is an institution in Georgia and we wouldn’t have considered this rare opportunity without consulting with local high school coaches first.”

With the move to primetime, the game has now been designed as Georgia Tech's annual Whiteout game. Kickoff time and network designation (ESPN or ESPN2) will be announced at a later date.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Football Makes Future Schedule Adjustments

The Yellow Jackets move up their game against against Northern Illinois in 2021 and add a game against Bowling Green in 2023.

Georgia Tech PR

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 68-59 Win Over Clemson

Josh Pastner speaks to the media following Georgia Tech's 68-59 win over Clemson.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Holds Off Clemson

A crucial game as it pertains to the ACC standings, the Yellow Jackets' guard play and perimeter defense carried the team to victory over the Clemson Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Tigers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 28

Follow for live updates and analysis form Game 28 vs. Clemson.

Matthew McGavic

Fast Start Fuels Georgia Tech Past Gardner-Webb

3 homers and 8 runs in the opening frame powered the Yellow Jackets past the Runnin' Bulldogs in their first home midweek game of 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Clemson Tigers

Georgia Tech kicks off a three game home stand when they take on Clemson tomorrow night. Here's how they stack up against the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

by

Ct33

GT Baseball Week 2 Rankings Roundup

Here's how Georgia tech Baseball's poll rankings were effected after Week 2 of the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Clemson

Tuesday's matchup against Clemson begins a three game home-stand.

Matthew McGavic

Week 3 Preview: Gardner-Webb & Georgia

A perfect week in which the Jackets went 4-0 has them trending in the right direction to begin the 2020 season. With Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on the horizon, it will provide them with one of their biggest tests of the season.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/23/20 vs. Ohio State

Georgia Tech defeated Ohio State 12-2 in Game 3 of their weekend series to complete a series sweep.

Matthew McGavic