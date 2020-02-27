Georgia Tech vs. UCF Moved To Friday Night

Georgia Tech football's Week 3 matchup with the UCF Knights has been moved to Friday, Sept. 18, one day prior to it's original scheduling of Saturday, Sept. 19, the school announced today. The move was made after ESPN approached the school about hosting the contest in primetime on one of their two flagship networks.

“We’re appreciative to ESPN for its desire to showcase Georgia Tech football and city of Atlanta in primetime,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Georgia Tech football under the lights and in the shadow of the Atlanta skyline is one of college football’s great settings, and we’re happy that our student-athletes and fans will have the opportunity to experience night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium twice in the first three weeks of the upcoming season.

The move was not made without some consideration though. Stansbury consulted with the Knights themselves, campus and community partners, with Geoff Collins also discussion the move with many local HS football coaches before the Jackets ultimately agreed to move up the game.

“We’re grateful for the support of the campus community for collaborating with us to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase the Institute,” Stansbury continued. “We’re also appreciative of the support of the many high school football coaches that Coach Collins reached out to before we accepted this opportunity. Friday night high school football is an institution in Georgia and we wouldn’t have considered this rare opportunity without consulting with local high school coaches first.”

With the move to primetime, the game has now been designed as Georgia Tech's annual Whiteout game. Kickoff time and network designation (ESPN or ESPN2) will be announced at a later date.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp