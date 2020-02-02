All Yellow Jackets
Harrison Butker Super Bowl LIV Prop Bets

Matthew McGavic

When the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship 31-24 over the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago, it ended a 50 year drought of not reaching the big game, with their last appearance coming in Super Bowl IV back in 1969. While that streak came to an end, it conversely extended another.

Super Bowl LIV will mark the seventh Super Bowl in row that featured a former Yellow Jacket on either roster. Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker played on The Flats from 2013 to 2016, and is the Yellow Jackets' all-time leading scorer with 337.

As with any Super Bowl there are plenty of ways to wager on the game, with this year's edition being no exception. With prop bets a-plenty, Butker also finds himself at the center of many of them. Here are this year's Super Bowl prop bets surrounding him:

Westgate Las Vegas Superbook:

Over/Under Total Points: 8.5

- Over: EVEN

- Under: -120

Total Field Goals Made: 1.5

- Over: -120

- Under: EVEN

Will his first kickoff be a Touchback?

- YES: -170

- NO: +145

Will he miss at least 1 Extra Point?

- YES: +550

- NO: -800

Will he miss at least 1 Field Goal?

- YES: +300

- NO: -400

Will he make a FG in the 1st Quarter?

- YES: +180

- NO: -220

Will he make a FG in the 2nd Quarter?

- YES: +110

- NO: -130

Will he make a FG in the 3rd Quarter?

- YES: +200

- NO: -250

Will he make a FG in the 4th Quarter?

- YES: +140

- NO: -160

Who Will Have More?

- Las Vegas Raiders 2020 Regular Season Wins: +170

- Harrison Butker SB LIV Points: -200

Super Bowl MVP Odds

- 100/1

William Hill:

Player To Score First Points

- Harrison Butker & Robbie Gould: 5/1

Super Bowl MVP Odds

- 40/1

