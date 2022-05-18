How does the Addition of Taisun Phommachahn Impact Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech made a bit of a surprise move on Monday night by adding former Clemson Tigers quarterback Taisun Phommachahn. While he did not play much at Clemson, Phommachahn was a four-star recruit and was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks coming out of high school.

The move was surprising because it was not only the second quarterback added to the quarterback room this offseason, it was a pretty high-profile player, despite not playing much at Clemson. Phommachahn is going to have to pick up Chip Long's offense quickly, but he fits the mold of what Long likes in a quarterback. A dual-threat quarterback who can take care of the ball and make defenses pay with both his arm and his legs. Long had a similar type of quarterback in Brandon Wimbush at Notre Dame when he was the offensive coordinator.

When Georgia Tech added Zach Gibson from Akron via the transfer portal earlier this offseason, most assumed (including myself) that Gibson would be the backup and would only step in if Sims were injured or there was no other option and Sim's play was not getting better. This move feels different.

Going into the season, it is no secret that head coach Geoff Collins is on one of the hottest seats in the country. He has not won more than three games in a season and ended the season last year losing the last two games by a combined score of 100-0.

There should be no job on the roster that is safe for anyone, including Sims. With Collins on the hot seat, expect him to explore every move that could be made to upgrade this roster and help this team win as many games as they possibly can in 2022.

Now, it is unclear whether Phommachahn is that guy. He has not played many snaps and is going to have to learn a new offense pretty quickly. There are a lot of unknowns that come along with him. But, I do think that Collins and his staff would not have made this move if they did not think that he could be a potential upgrade. Phomamachahn was behind some talented quarterbacks at Clemson and that could have been one of the reasons he did not see the field.

I expect Phommachahn and Sims to battle it out through the summer and into the fall. Sims has the edge right now due to experience, but something tells me this move may have been made with the hope that Phommachahn comes to take the job and help elevate this team ahead of a crucial season.

