How the College Football Season Could Pan Out Post COVID19

With the NCAA cancelling all sports for the remaining school year, college football was saved by having its championship in January. However, with schools closed, and state officials still keeping bans on large gatherings, can college football see a push back on its September start date?

For fans, players, coaches and among others, the hope is still there.

The importance of football goes beyond that of its own program and the student-athletes and coaching staffs involved. For many universities, it's the difference of having funds to continuously maintain their other college sports. From the biggest to the smallest programs, no matter if a team finishes with a perfect season or doesn't garner a win, football brings in a significant cash flow.

Many sports who don't bring in significant profit, such as baseball, softball, track & field, tennis and more, depend on the immense revenue gains from college football to provide a healthy financial balance for institutes.

While the scary possibility of no football lingers, administrators are hoping to prevent such a thing according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. Different start dates have been thrown around, whether that be earlier in the summer or later in the fall. Shortened seasons has been another topic of discussion. Could there even be a football season without fans? Despite what the 2020 season could look like, no college football could mean the difference in other sports programs remaining afloat.

