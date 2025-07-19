Is Malachi Hosley A Secret Weapon For The Yellow Jackets In 2025?
Throughout the offseason, we’ve highlighted a number of playmakers for Georgia Tech who can have big seasons for the program who is on the cusp of national stardom. Yes, Georgia Tech stars have made some covers and been in some talks of analysts, but when I refer to stardom, I mean consistently talking about the Yellow Jackets program on a daily basis. I don’t think Georgia Tech is too far off from that. In order for that to happen, the Yellow Jackets need their playmakers to step up. There is one that has been flying under the radar this offseason since he was picked up in the winter transfer portal, that could be a secret weapon for Georgia Tech and that is Malachi Hosley.
Coming over from Penn, Hosley was one of the biggest pickups for the Yellow Jackets out of the transfer portal, and he was the best running back available at the time when Georgia Tech signed him. Hosley was productive for UPENN, rushing for 1,1192 yards and nine touchdowns. Hosley was dominant down the stretch for the Quakers, rushing for 100 yards in the final four games of the season.
One team he torched throughout his time in the Ivy League was Cornell. He set a career-high in 2023, rushing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he hit a season-high 192 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In just two outings, Hosley rushed for 453 yards and four touchdowns against Cornell in his career. He was named IVY League Player of the Year and was a third-team All-American as a sophomore.
CBS Sports analyst Will Backus named Hosley one of the top "Gems" from the FCS Level of the transfer portal:
"Hosley was a finalist for the 2024 Walter Payton Award after rushing for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns on 191 carries. Though he was a workhorse at Penn, he'll have to make the most of his opportunities at Georgia Tech, which returns one of the best running backs in college football in Jamal Haynes. Both Hosley and Haynes should benefit from whatever timeshare that Tech's coaching staff settles on."
Per PFF, Hosley was ranked as the No. 20 overall running back a season ago in college football with an 88.7 offense grade. His run grade ranked seventh in the country with a 92.1
An area to watch will be Hosley catching the ball out of the backfield. Hosley was one of the worst running backs graded when it came to receiving the ball. PFF ranked Hosley as the No. 320 RB out of 333. Georgia Tech probably won’t ask him to do much of this, but with Haynes, they typically ask him to run screen and try different ways to get him the ball. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner usually likes to run different looks and have various options available to him, and having a versatile back makes it easier for him.
Hosely is in a prime position to be the No.2 back in the Yellow Jackets' offense. Georgia Tech already has a lot of depth at the position, and it's one of its deepest position groups heading into 2025, with so many different players who have their own unique running styles and complement each other well. Hosley could be that home run threat for the Yellow Jackets, especially when Haynes comes out of the game and they need a tailback to make a big play. Hosley has made a name for himself doing that, and now he will be on a bigger stage to showcase his talent. He could be a player we are talking about at the end of the season that helped change the direction of the team’s season, and why Georgia Tech will be playing in the ACC Championship Game for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, he has the ability to have that kind of impact and why he is a secret weapon this year for the Yellow Jackets.