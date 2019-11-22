Yellow Jackets Hold Off Wolfpack Comeback To Secure 28-26 Win

It wasn't easy, but it was a victory.

A fast start and career day from quarterback James Graham was enough to counter 23 second half NC State points, as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6) overcame the North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-7, 1- 6) by a score of 28-26 to secure their third victory of the season.

"I'm really proud of the resolve, grit, and character of this team," Coach Collins said. "Nobody panicked."

The redshirt freshman was a playmaker in every sense of the word on Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium. While he only threw for 129 yards, he made every one of them count as he tossed a career high 3 touchdown passes. It was also his first time rushing for triple digits, wracking up 112 yards on the ground and a rushing score to give him 4 touchdowns responsible for on the day.

But he wasn't the only 100 yard rusher on the day for the Yellow Jackets. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Mason also eclipsed the century mark, ties a career mark of 141 rushing yards and helping to ice the game on Tech's final drive. "The only thing going through my head was run the ball like Beast Mode," Mason said.

The Yellow Jackets came out firing on all cylinders to start the game. All three of Graham's passing scores came in the first half, with 2 of them finding the hands of true freshman receiver Ahmarean Brown. Brown's 2 touchdown day moved him to a total of 7 on the season tying Calvin Johnson's freshman receiving TD record. The other receiving score was hauled in by former quarterback/now wide receiver Tobias Oliver, marking his first ever receiving touchdown.

"We asked them to start fast and strike first, they did that," Coach Collins said.

The defense also came out swinging, pitching a near first half shutout to give the Jackets a 21-3 lead heading into the locker rooms. Out of NC State's 7 first half drives, only two of them produced 20 or more yards, and one of them was an 18 play, 93 yard drive that only resulted in a field goal.

When the teams met back on the field after the half, NC State came out on a mission. That mission was to wear out the Georgia Tech defense as much as possible. 3 of the Wolfpack's 4 second half drives featured double digit plays, and all 4 resulted in points. Their offense was much more balanced with running backs Zonovan Knight & Jordan Houston keeping the Yellow Jackets honest and wearing them down, while quarterback Devin Leary took advantage of the looks that developed as a result of a worn down defense.

"They decided to get big on big [in the third quarter]," redshirt junior linebacker David Curry said. "It comes down to guys getting off blocks."

With just 5:17 left on the clock, NC State running back Ricky Person made the jump of his life over the mass of bodies on the goal line, getting the touchdown and putting his team within 2 of tying the game. All NC State needed was to convert the 2 point conversion, and it would be a tie game heading into the waning moments of regulation.

That's when redshirt senior safety Christian Campbell made arguably the play of the game. He would get pressure on Leary and force him to throw off his back foot and produce a pass that sailed into the endzone.

"As I was pursuing him, he had no idea I was behind him," Campbell said. "As soon as he turned to square up, I was right there in his face."

From that moment on, all the Yellow Jackets had to do was ride the workhorse that was Jordan Mason, and venture off into the sunset with a victory.

Next up, Georgia Tech is back in action next Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. It will be time for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate as they will face the #4 Georgia Bulldogs at noon on ABC.

