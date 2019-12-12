Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

4 Star Defensive End Jared Ivey Commits To Georgia Tech

Matthew McGavic

Just 1 week before the 2019 Early Signing Period is set to begin, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coaching staff got themselves an early recruiting Christmas present, as 4* Class of 2020 defensive end Jared Ivey has committed to The Institute.

A weakside defensive end out of North Gwinnett HS in Suwanee, GA, Ivey made a recent jump in recruiting rankings. Just today, 24/7 Sports bumped him up from a 3* to a 4*, with a composite score of .9054. The bump makes him the 3rd highest rated recruit in Georgia Tech's already impressive 2020 class, and the 12th rated WDE in the nation. He is the 5th 4* star recruit to commit to Tech, following Jahmyr Gibbs, Miles Brooks, Bryce Gowdy and Nate McCollum.

Prior to Ivey's commitment, Georgia Tech already possessed the 22nd ranked recruiting class in the nation, which would give them their first Top 25 class since 2007 when noe head coach Geoff Collins was the director of player personnel.

He was also being recruited by Colorado, Nebraska, Duke and Stanford.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kristian Sjolund Enters Transfer Portal

Matthew McGavic

He was planning in redshirting for 2019-20.

3 Commits To Watch & 3 Recruits To Watch For

Matthew McGavic

Tech is hoping to sign their first top 25 class since 2007.

What To Watch For Vs. Kentucky

Matthew McGavic

Tech is 15-56 all time vs. UK.

Assistant Coach Anthony Wilkins Talks About Michael Devoe's Improvement

Matthew McGavic

Devoe has increased his scoring average by double digits.

Notes From Game 7 vs. Syracuse

Georgia Tech PR

Tech drops to 4-3 on the season & 1-1 in the ACC.

Josh Pastner Discusses Why Georgia Tech Struggled So Much Against Syracuse

Matthew McGavic

The 97-63 defeat was the worst at home since 1981.

What Jim Boeheim Said After Georgia Tech's 97-63 Loss To Syracuse

Matthew McGavic

Tech's 97-63 loss was the worst home loss since 1981.

Yellow Jackets Blown Out By Red-Hot Orange

Matthew McGavic

It's the worst home loss under head coach Josh Pastner.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Orange @ Yellow Jackets | Game 7

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 7 vs. Syracuse.

Ahmarean Brown Named To PFF's 2019 All-Freshman Team

Matthew McGavic

The true freshman tied Megatron's receiving TD record.