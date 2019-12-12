4 Star Defensive End Jared Ivey Commits To Georgia Tech

Just 1 week before the 2019 Early Signing Period is set to begin, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coaching staff got themselves an early recruiting Christmas present, as 4* Class of 2020 defensive end Jared Ivey has committed to The Institute.

A weakside defensive end out of North Gwinnett HS in Suwanee, GA, Ivey made a recent jump in recruiting rankings. Just today, 24/7 Sports bumped him up from a 3* to a 4*, with a composite score of .9054. The bump makes him the 3rd highest rated recruit in Georgia Tech's already impressive 2020 class, and the 12th rated WDE in the nation. He is the 5th 4* star recruit to commit to Tech, following Jahmyr Gibbs, Miles Brooks, Bryce Gowdy and Nate McCollum.

Prior to Ivey's commitment, Georgia Tech already possessed the 22nd ranked recruiting class in the nation, which would give them their first Top 25 class since 2007 when noe head coach Geoff Collins was the director of player personnel.

He was also being recruited by Colorado, Nebraska, Duke and Stanford.

