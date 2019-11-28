Watch: Jared Southers Discusses Previous Experience With Georgia & 2019 Season

It might be the sole season that offensive lineman Jared Southers gets to wear the Gold and White, but the graduate transfer has plenty of prior experience with the Bulldogs. During his time at Vanderbilt, the Commodores faced Georgia every year, as they as both in the SEC East.

"They have good size and are good with their hands," Southers said about Georgia's front 7. "They have good technique and they execute."

The right tackle is also used to playing in a rivalry game where the majority of the state is pulling against him. Vanderbilt's main rival are the Tennessee Volunteers, a team that most Tennesseans outside of Nashville cheer for.

"It's a little bit of a similar dynamic," he said. But even so, it's something that never bothered him. "It is what it is. I'm here, I love it here, and I understand the rivalry."

No matter how the rivalry matchup with the Bulldogs ends this Saturday, Southers is proud of what they have accomplished and looks forward to how the team progresses going forward. "The understanding of the offense has grown," he bragged. "The foundation for the future is there."

Once his playing collegiate playing career has ended, he said that one of his most fond memories of his time at The Institute will be the people around him, specially fellow grad transfer Tyler Davis and the rest of the offensive line.

