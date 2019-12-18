JacketsMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

4 Star Quarterback Jeff Sims Commits To Georgia Tech

Matthew McGavic

The recruiting trail continues to be red-hot for head coach Geoff Collins, as 4* Class of 2020 quarterback Jeff Sims has committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

A dual threat quarterback out of Sandalwood HS in Jacksonville, FL, Sims was up until recently a commit to the Florida State Seminoles. He decommitted in the wake of the firing of head coach Willie Taggart and subsequent hiring of Mike Norvell from Memphis.

He's the 7th ranked dual threat QB in the nation, the 33rd ranked player in the state of Florida, and with a 24/7 Composite of 0.9186, is the second highest ranked recruit in Georgia Tech's 2020 class behind only Jahmyr Gibbs. Alongside Gibbs, he is the 6th 4* recruit to commit to Tech's 2020 class, joining Miles Brooks, Jared Ivey, Bryce Gowdy and Nate McCollum.

Director of Recruiting for SI All-American John Garcia, Jr. weighs in on Sims' announcement.

Prior to Sims' commitment, Georgia Tech already possessed the 20th ranked recruiting class in the nation, which would give them their first Top 25 class since 2007 when now head coach Geoff Collins was the director of player personnel.

After his decommitment from the Seminoles, he was also being recruited by the Maryland Terrapins before deciding on Georgia Tech.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Star Linebacker Khatavian Franks Commits To Georgia Tech

Matthew McGavic

He adds to an already loaded Class of 2020.

Live Updates: Early Signing Period 2019

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2020 recruits have a 3 day period to sign early.

Georgia Tech Volleyball Wins NIVC Title

Matthew McGavic

It's their first NIVC title.

Tale of The Tape: Ball State Cardinals

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's first ever meeting with the Cardinals.

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Former Ball State Center Trey Moses

Matthew McGavic

Tech plays Ball State tomorrow night at 7pm.

Jordan Usher Excited To Finally Begin Georgia Tech Career

Matthew McGavic

His Tech debut will come tomorrow vs. Ball State.

Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Ball State

Matthew McGavic

It will be the first ever matchup between the Yellow Jackets & Cardinals.

Why This Recruiting Class Could Be A Barometer For Future Success

Matthew McGavic

The success resulting from a previous recruiting class could be amplified in the future.

ScottKennedy

Jahmyr Gibbs, a Georgia Tech Commitment, is an SI All-American.

Georgia Tech's 2020 Recruiting Class At A Glance

Matthew McGavic

The Early Signing Period starts Wednesday.