4 Star Quarterback Jeff Sims Commits To Georgia Tech

The recruiting trail continues to be red-hot for head coach Geoff Collins, as 4* Class of 2020 quarterback Jeff Sims has committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

A dual threat quarterback out of Sandalwood HS in Jacksonville, FL, Sims was up until recently a commit to the Florida State Seminoles. He decommitted in the wake of the firing of head coach Willie Taggart and subsequent hiring of Mike Norvell from Memphis.

He's the 7th ranked dual threat QB in the nation, the 33rd ranked player in the state of Florida, and with a 24/7 Composite of 0.9186, is the second highest ranked recruit in Georgia Tech's 2020 class behind only Jahmyr Gibbs. Alongside Gibbs, he is the 6th 4* recruit to commit to Tech's 2020 class, joining Miles Brooks, Jared Ivey, Bryce Gowdy and Nate McCollum.

Director of Recruiting for SI All-American John Garcia, Jr. weighs in on Sims' announcement.

Prior to Sims' commitment, Georgia Tech already possessed the 20th ranked recruiting class in the nation, which would give them their first Top 25 class since 2007 when now head coach Geoff Collins was the director of player personnel.

After his decommitment from the Seminoles, he was also being recruited by the Maryland Terrapins before deciding on Georgia Tech.

