Jersey Numbers for Incoming Freshmen

As Georgia Tech returns student-athletes on campus for voluntary workouts and athletic activities, the Yellow Jackets freshman football players were finally permitted to participate with the rest of the team this past weekend. Upon the arrival of the incoming freshmen from the 2020 recruiting cycle, head football coach Geoff Collins assigned jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

The jersey numbers for the freshmen are as followed:

Bryce Gowdy: No.7

Miles Brooks: No.20

Jahmyr Gibbs: No.21

Tyson Meiguez: No.26

Kyle Kennard: No.31

Khatavian Franks: No.34

Jared Ivey: No.35

Khaya Wright: No.37

Paula Vaipulu: No.60

Wing Green: No.76

Ryan King: No.84

Billy Ward: No.85:

Nate McCollum: No.88

Avery Boyd: No.89

Emmanuel Johnson No.91

Interesting Tidbits:

Collins has made it essential to keep the memory of the late Bryce Gowdy alive at Georgia Tech. Gowdy was a star wide receiver out Florida who joined the Jackets on December 18, 2019. Five days before he was set to take off for Atlanta, Gowdy tragically took his own life on December 30, 2019.

“I would have been remiss if I didn’t include him (Gowdy) in that meeting,” Collins said in a videoconference with media on June 2. The meeting Collins is referring to was regarding a videoconference call he made with his freshmen class in late May.

“And as this signing class progresses through graduation and championships and all those things that this class is going to be a part of, (it’s important) to make sure that we’re carrying Bryce’s legacy throughout with this group of guys," Collins added.

The single-digit uniform numbers are highly coveted in Collins' program, which makes it the No. 7 an even higher honor for Gowdy.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the more high profile players to come out of Tech's 2020 class. The four-star prospect and no. 75 overall player for the class of 2020 will be wearing No. 21. Gibbs will be filling big shoes as former Jackets greats Calvin Johnson and Jonathan Dwyer also famously wore the same number.

