Joel Klatt Predicts Miami-Georgia Tech Are Heading Towards An ACC Championship Matchup
There is still plenty of football left to be played this season, but the race to see who faces off in the ACC Championship game in December is going to be heating up.
Right now, Miami is the heavy favorite to make an appearance in Charlotte, but who could they face? Right now, Georgia Tech is second in the odds to win the conference, but they are competing with Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Louisville, and SMU to get there as well.
Are we headed towards a Miami-Georgia Tech matchup?
Again, there is a ways to go, but you don't have to do much thinking to say the matchup could be Miami vs Georgia Tech. If the Hurricanes beat Florida State tomorrow, they will have a favorable path to getting to the ACC Championship. Georgia Tech has arguably the most favorable path to the ACC Championship game as long as it avoids any big upsets.
This week, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt says he thinks it will be Miami vs Georgia Tech:
“Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is still undefeated and Haynes King (who’s just an absolute warrior) is running for 100 yards against every Power-Four opponent they’ve played,” Klatt continued. “I think Georgia Tech would have a really good chance. Their schedule in the ACC is easier than Florida State or Miami‘s schedule in the ACC."
“So, I think that Georgia Tech could go to this thing and play this week’s winner. Let’s go with Miami. So if Miami wins this week they’d be undefeated and Georgia Tech would get into that ACC Championship Game. Again, not a foregone conclusion that Miami and Florida State will rematch because of how those schedules or lined up. I think Miami would win that game (against Georgia Tech) and be the ACC Champion.”
Playoff Chances?
We are nearly halfway through the season and the playoff race is starting to take shape. Georgia Tech is in the thick of that race at 5-0 and they are currently the team with the second best odds to win the ACC at Fanduel Sportsbook.
In a recent article about the playoff bubble, ESPN's Heather Dinich put Georgia Tech in the spotlight:
"Jackets fans are still sweating the overtime escape at Wake Forest, and Demon Deacons fans are still mad about the no-call of offside at the end of the game that would've given Wake a critical first down. With the win, Georgia Tech now has the fourth-best chance in the league to reach the ACC title game (22%) behind Miami, Virginia and Duke. If the Jackets don't make the ACC title game, it's going to be difficult to earn an at-large bid because of the overall schedule strength -- unless they find a way to beat rival Georgia. ESPN's FPI currently gives Duke a 60.5% chance to beat the Jackets at home on Oct. 18, and gives Georgia an 84.7% chance to win. If that comes to fruition, a 10-2 Georgia Tech is likely out. But what if Georgia Tech finishes as a two-loss ACC runner-up, with its lone losses to Georgia and the ACC champ? That could be an interesting debate, but Georgia Tech still might not have enough big wins to impress the committee."
The easiest way for Georgia Tech to make the playoff is by winning out of course. They face Virginia Tech (2-3), Duke (3-2), Syracuse (3-2), NC State (3-2), Boston College (1-3), Pittsburgh (2-2), and Georgia (3-1) in the regular season and if they make the ACC Championship, they would likely face Miami. If Georgia Tech is 13-0, they would not only be in the CFP, but be a top four seed in the country.
The most interesting scenario would be if Georgia Tech reached 11-0, made the ACC Championship, and then lost to Georgia and Miami in a pair of close games. Would they still get in as an 11-2 ACC runner up? They need to be more impressive than they were on Saturday to ensure that.
Again, going 13-0 or 12-1 is the best way to ensure the Yellow Jackets make the playoff for the first time in school history, while 11-2 leaves it in the hands of the committee, which is not a spot you want to be in. Georgia Tech is capable of getting there, but they need to start playing their best football after the bye week.
