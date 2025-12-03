Haynes King Named ACC Player of the Year + Offensive Player of the Year

After one of the best single seasons in Georgia Tech history, Yellow Jackets QB Haynes King has been named the ACC player of the year as well as the ACC's Offensive Player of the Year:

Phenomenal Season For King

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to pass out of his own end zone against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

King claimed the honors in runaway fashion, as he earned 54 votes for Player of the Year and 59 nods for Offensive Player of the Year. The runners-up in balloting for both awards (Miami DE Rueben Bain, Jr. and Duke QB Darian Mensah, respectively) received seven votes apiece.



King joins legendary Yellow Jackets Joe Hamilton (1999), Calvin Johnson (2006) and Jonathan Dwyer (2008) as Georgia Tech’s only ACC Players of the Year and Offensive Players of the Year.



He also joins an elite list of recent ACC Players of the Year, as four of the last five recipients finished in the top five in Heisman Trophy voting – Miami’s Cam Ward (fourth in Heisman balloting in 2024), Florida State’s Jordan Travis (fifth in 2023), Pitt’s Kenny Pickett (third in 2021) and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (second in 2020).



A Heisman Trophy candidate himself, King earned the 2025 ACC Player of the Year honors on the strength of one of the most historic individual seasons in college football history, as he’s accounted for 3,619 yards of offense (2,697 passing, 922 rushing) and 27 touchdowns (12 passing, 15 rushing) in just 11 games.



He is the only power-conference player in the nation this season, and just the fifth since 1956, to average at least 240 passing yards and 80 rushing yards per game, according to sports-reference.com. Of the previous four power-conference players to accomplish the feat, three won the Heisman Trophy (LSU’s Jayden Daniels – 2023, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson – 2016 and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel – 2012), while the fourth, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in 2019, finished second in Heisman voting (Jackson also averaged 240 passing/80 rushing yards in 2017, when he was third in Heisman balloting).



King leads the ACC in total offense (329.0 ypg – third nationally), rushing by a QB (83.8 ypg – fifth nationally and tops among power-conference players), scoring by a QB (8.2 ppg – third nationally and tops among power-conference players) and rushing touchdowns, regardless of position (15 – tied for seventh nationally).



He was named ACC Quarterback of the Week five times in 11 games this season.



King helped lead the Yellow Jackets to only the 16th nine-win regular season in Georgia Tech’s 133-year football history. The 9-3 and No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets will learn their postseason destination when bowl selections are announced on Sunday.

